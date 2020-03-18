Schließen

Social media analytics for future oriented policy making

  • Research indicates that evidence-based policy making is most successful when public administrators refer to diversified information portfolios. With the rising prominence of social media in the last decade, this paper argues that governments can benefit from integrating this publically available, user-generated data through the technique of social media analytics (SMA). There are already several initiatives set up to predict future policy issues, e.g. for the policy fields of crisis mitigation or migrant integration insights. The authors analyse these endeavours and their potential for providing more efficient and effective public policies. Furthermore, they scrutinise the challenges to governmental SMA usage in particular with regards to legal and ethical aspects. Reflecting the latter, this paper provides forward-looking recommendations on how these technologies can best be used for future policy making in a legally and ethically sound manner.

Download full text files

  • pwsr121.pdfeng
    (425KB)

    SHA-1: cc6873ab3936a2ca8d85065d20c202f5f9052caa

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Verena Grubmüller, Katharina Götsch, Bernhard Krieger
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-432007
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43200
ISSN:2195-2248
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (121)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/03/18
Year of Completion:2013
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/03/18
Tag:e-government; informed consent; migrant integration; public policy; research ethics; social media analytics
Issue:121
Pagenumber:11
Source:European Journal of Futures Research 1 (2013) 20 DOI: 10.1007/s40309-013-0020-7
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo