Chloroplast translational regulation during acclimation to low temperature and impact of knockouts of non-essential chloroplast tRNAs on ribosome behavior

Author:Yang Goa
Referee:Ralph BockORCiD, Jörg Nickelsen, Christian Schmitz-Linneweber
Advisor:Ralph Bock, Reimo Zoschke
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/07/19
Pagenumber:124
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geoökologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 58 Pflanzen (Botanik) / 580 Pflanzen (Botanik)

