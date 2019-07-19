Chloroplast translational regulation during acclimation to low temperature and impact of knockouts of non-essential chloroplast tRNAs on ribosome behavior
|Author:
|Yang Goa
|Referee:
|Ralph BockORCiD, Jörg Nickelsen, Christian Schmitz-Linneweber
|Advisor:
|Ralph Bock, Reimo Zoschke
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2019/07/19
|Pagenumber:
|124
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geoökologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 58 Pflanzen (Botanik) / 580 Pflanzen (Botanik)