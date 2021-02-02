Schließen

Scale analysis of equatorial plasma irregularities derived from Swarm constellation

  • In this study, we investigated the scale sizes of equatorial plasma irregularities (EPIs) using measurements from the Swarm satellites during its early mission and final constellation phases. We found that with longitudinal separation between Swarm satellites larger than 0.4°, no significant correlation was found any more. This result suggests that EPI structures include plasma density scale sizes less than 44 km in the zonal direction. During the Swarm earlier mission phase, clearly better EPI correlations are obtained in the northern hemisphere, implying more fragmented irregularities in the southern hemisphere where the ambient magnetic field is low. The previously reported inverted-C shell structure of EPIs is generally confirmed by the Swarm observations in the northern hemisphere, but with various tilt angles. From the Swarm spacecrafts with zonal separations of about 150 km, we conclude that larger zonal scale sizes of irregularities exist during the early evening hours (around 1900 LT).

Metadaten
Author details:Chao Xiong, Claudia StolleORCiDGND, Hermann LührORCiD, Jaeheung Park, Bela G. Fejer, Guram N. Kervalishvili
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-431842
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43184
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1112)
Document type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/02/02
Year of completion:2016
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/02/02
Tag:Equatorial plasma irregularities; Swarm constellation; ionospheric scale lengths
Issue:1112
Page number:14
Source:Earth, Planets and Space 68 (2016) Art. 121 DOI: 10.1186/s40623-016-0502-5
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

