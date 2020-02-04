Saccadic facilitation by modulation of microsaccades in natural backgrounds
- Saccades move objects of interest into the center of the visual field for high-acuity visual analysis. White, Stritzke, and Gegenfurtner (Current Biology, 18, 124–128, 2008) have shown that saccadic latencies in the context of a structured background are much shorter than those with an unstructured background at equal levels of visibility. This effect has been explained by possible preactivation of the saccadic circuitry whenever a structured background acts as a mask for potential saccade targets. Here, we show that background textures modulate rates of microsaccades during visual fixation. First, after a display change, structured backgrounds induce a stronger decrease of microsaccade rates than do uniform backgrounds. Second, we demonstrate that the occurrence of a microsaccade in a critical time window can delay a subsequent saccadic response. Taken together, our findings suggest that microsaccades contribute to the saccadic facilitation effect, due to a modulation of microsaccade rates by properties of the background.
|Petra Sinn, Ralf EngbertORCiDGND
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-431817
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43181
|1866-8364
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (595)
|Postprint
|English
|2020/02/04
|2011
|Universität Potsdam
|2020/02/04
|background texture; eye movements; microsaccade; saccade latency; saccadic facilitation effect
|595
|7
|Attention, perception, & psychophysics 73 (2011) 4 DOI: 10.3758/s13414-011-0107-9
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|Referiert
|Open Access
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung-Nicht kommerziell 2.0 Generic (cc by-nc 2.0)
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle