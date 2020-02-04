Schließen

Saccadic facilitation by modulation of microsaccades in natural backgrounds

  • Saccades move objects of interest into the center of the visual field for high-acuity visual analysis. White, Stritzke, and Gegenfurtner (Current Biology, 18, 124–128, 2008) have shown that saccadic latencies in the context of a structured background are much shorter than those with an unstructured background at equal levels of visibility. This effect has been explained by possible preactivation of the saccadic circuitry whenever a structured background acts as a mask for potential saccade targets. Here, we show that background textures modulate rates of microsaccades during visual fixation. First, after a display change, structured backgrounds induce a stronger decrease of microsaccade rates than do uniform backgrounds. Second, we demonstrate that the occurrence of a microsaccade in a critical time window can delay a subsequent saccadic response. Taken together, our findings suggest that microsaccades contribute to the saccadic facilitation effect, due to a modulation of microsaccade rates by properties of the background.

Download full text files

  • phr595.pdfeng
    (251KB)

    SHA-1: 6d47e3b1265a4849f1ad3df2801bdfc30f87b2e9

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Petra Sinn, Ralf EngbertORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-431817
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43181
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (595)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/02/04
Year of Completion:2011
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/02/04
Tag:background texture; eye movements; microsaccade; saccade latency; saccadic facilitation effect
Issue:595
Pagenumber:7
Source:Attention, perception, & psychophysics 73 (2011) 4 DOI: 10.3758/s13414-011-0107-9
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung-Nicht kommerziell 2.0 Generic (cc by-nc 2.0)
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo