Schließen

Minimality effects in syntax

    Export metadata

    Additional Services

    Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
    Metadaten
    ISBN:978-3-11-017961-3
    Parent Title (German):Studies in generative grammar ; 70
    Publisher:de Gruyter
    Place of publication:New York
    Editor:Arthur Stepanov, Gisbert Fanselow, Ralf Vogel
    Document Type:Monograph/Edited Volume
    Language:German
    Year of first Publication:2004
    Year of Completion:2004
    Release Date:2019/07/12
    Pagenumber:448
    Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
    Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik

    OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo