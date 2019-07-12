Schließen

Kulturwissenschaftliche Konzepte der Transplantation

    ISBN:978-3-11-061136-6
    Publisher:de Gruyter
    Place of publication:Berlin
    Editor:Ottmar Ette, Uwe Wirth
    Document Type:Monograph/Edited Volume
    Language:German
    Year of first Publication:2019
    Year of Completion:2019
    Release Date:2019/07/12
    Pagenumber:VI, 297
    Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
    Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 44 Französisch, romanische Sprachen allgemein / 440 Romanische Sprachen; Französisch

