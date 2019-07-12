Kulturwissenschaftliche Konzepte der Transplantation
|ISBN:
|978-3-11-061136-6
|Publisher:
|de Gruyter
|Place of publication:
|Berlin
|Editor:
|Ottmar Ette, Uwe Wirth
|Document Type:
|Monograph/Edited Volume
|Language:
|German
|Year of first Publication:
|2019
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Release Date:
|2019/07/12
|Pagenumber:
|VI, 297
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|4 Sprache / 44 Französisch, romanische Sprachen allgemein / 440 Romanische Sprachen; Französisch