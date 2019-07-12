Schließen

Embodied narration

  • Do liminal embodied experiences such as illness, death and dying affect literary form? In recent years, the concept of embodiment has been theorized from various perspectives. Gender studies have been concerned with the cultural implications of embodiment, arguing to move away from viewing the body as a prediscursive phenomenon to regarding it as an acculturated body. Age studies have extended this view to the embodied experience of ageing, while drawing attention to the ways in which the ageing body, through its materiality and plasticity, restricts the possibilities of (de)constructing subjectivity. These current debates on embodiment find a strong counterpart in literary representation. The contributions to this anthology investigate how and to what extend physical borderline experiences affect literary form.

Metadaten
ISBN:978-3-8376-4306-0
Parent Title (German):Aging studies ; 15
Subtitle (German):illness, death and dying in modern culture
Publisher:transcript
Place of publication:Bielefeld
Editor:Heike Hartung
Document Type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2018
Year of Completion:2018
Release Date:2019/07/12
Pagenumber:258
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften

