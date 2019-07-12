Schließen

Trumps Außenpolitik - mit oder ohne Konzep?

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Erhard Crome
ISSN:0944-8101
Parent Title (German):WeltTrends - Das außenpolitische Journal
Publisher:WeltTrends e.V.
Place of publication:Potsdam
Document Type:Article
Language:German
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2019/07/12
Volume:27
Issue:152
First Page:26
Last Page:30
Organizational units:Extern / WeltTrends e.V. Potsdam
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo