Understanding predator-prey interactions

Predators can have numerical and behavioral effects on prey animals. While numerical effects are well explored, the impact of behavioral effects is unclear. Furthermore, behavioral effects are generally either analyzed with a focus on single individuals or with a focus on consequences for other trophic levels. Thereby, the impact of fear on the level of prey communities is overlooked, despite potential consequences for conservation and nature management. In order to improve our understanding of predator-prey interactions, an assessment of the consequences of fear in shaping prey community structures is crucial. In this thesis, I evaluated how fear alters prey space use, community structure and composition, focusing on terrestrial mammals. By integrating landscapes of fear in an existing individual-based and spatially-explicit model, I simulated community assembly of prey animals via individual home range formation. The model comprises multiple hierarchical levels from individual home range behavior to patterns of prey community structure and composition. The mechanistic approach of the model allowed for the identification of underlying mechanism driving prey community responses under fear. My results show that fear modified prey space use and community patterns. Under fear, prey animals shifted their home ranges towards safer areas of the landscape. Furthermore, fear decreased the total biomass and the diversity of the prey community and reinforced shifts in community composition towards smaller animals. These effects could be mediated by an increasing availability of refuges in the landscape. Under landscape changes, such as habitat loss and fragmentation, fear intensified negative effects on prey communities. Prey communities in risky environments were subject to a non-proportional diversity loss of up to 30% if fear was taken into account. Regarding habitat properties, I found that well-connected, large safe patches can reduce the negative consequences of habitat loss and fragmentation on prey communities. Including variation in risk perception between prey animals had consequences on prey space use. Animals with a high risk perception predominantly used safe areas of the landscape, while animals with a low risk perception preferred areas with a high food availability. On the community level, prey diversity was higher in heterogeneous landscapes of fear if individuals varied in their risk perception compared to scenarios in which all individuals had the same risk perception. Overall, my findings give a first, comprehensive assessment of the role of fear in shaping prey communities. The linkage between individual home range behavior and patterns at the community level allows for a mechanistic understanding of the underlying processes. My results underline the importance of the structure of the landscape of fear as a key driver of prey community responses, especially if the habitat is threatened by landscape changes. Furthermore, I show that individual landscapes of fear can improve our understanding of the consequences of trait variation on community structures. Regarding conservation and nature management, my results support calls for modern conservation approaches that go beyond single species and address the protection of biotic interactions.

