Schließen

The role of weight stigma and weight bias internalization in psychological functioning among school-aged children

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Anna Zuba
Referee:Petra WarschburgerORCiD, Claudia Luck-SikorskiORCiD
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2018
Year of Completion:2018
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2019/05/20
Release Date:2019/07/11
Pagenumber:146
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo