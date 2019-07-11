The role of weight stigma and weight bias internalization in psychological functioning among school-aged children
|Author:
|Anna Zuba
|Referee:
|Petra WarschburgerORCiD, Claudia Luck-SikorskiORCiD
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2018
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2019/05/20
|Release Date:
|2019/07/11
|Pagenumber:
|146
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie