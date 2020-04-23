Schließen

Quantum field theories on categories fibered in groupoids

  • We introduce an abstract concept of quantum field theory on categories fibered in groupoids over the category of spacetimes. This provides us with a general and flexible framework to study quantum field theories defined on spacetimes with extra geometric structures such as bundles, connections and spin structures. Using right Kan extensions, we can assign to any such theory an ordinary quantum field theory defined on the category of spacetimes and we shall clarify under which conditions it satisfies the axioms of locally covariant quantum field theory. The same constructions can be performed in a homotopy theoretic framework by using homotopy right Kan extensions, which allows us to obtain first toy-models of homotopical quantum field theories resembling some aspects of gauge theories.

Download full text files

  • pmnr895.pdfeng
    (675KB)

    SHA-1: e54eef3b6bda183f08037a2d076353dcc0164135

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Marco BeniniORCiD, Alexander SchenkelORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-431541
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43154
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (895)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/04/23
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/04/23
Tag:C-asterisk-algebra; covariance; locality; observables
Issue:895
Pagenumber:48
Source:Communications in Mathematical Physics 356 (2017) pp. 19-64 DOI: 10.1007/s00220-017-2986-7
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo