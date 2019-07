Nitrogen-doped and porous carbons towards new energy storage mechanisms for supercapacitors with high energy density

Supercapacitors are electrochemical energy storage devices with rapid charge/discharge rate and long cycle life. Their biggest challenge is the inferior energy density compared to other electrochemical energy storage devices such as batteries. Being the most widely spread type of supercapacitors, electrochemical double-layer capacitors (EDLCs) store energy by electrosorption of electrolyte ions on the surface of charged electrodes. As a more recent development, Na-ion capacitors (NICs) are expected to be a more promising tactic to tackle the inferior energy density due to their higher-capacity electrodes and larger operating voltage. The charges are simultaneously stored by ion adsorption on the capacitive-type cathode surface and via faradic process in the battery-type anode, respectively. Porous carbon electrodes are of great importance in these devices, but the paramount problems are the facile synthetic routes for high-performance carbons and the lack of fundamental understanding of the energy storage mechanisms. Therefore, the

Supercapacitors are electrochemical energy storage devices with rapid charge/discharge rate and long cycle life. Their biggest challenge is the inferior energy density compared to other electrochemical energy storage devices such as batteries. Being the most widely spread type of supercapacitors, electrochemical double-layer capacitors (EDLCs) store energy by electrosorption of electrolyte ions on the surface of charged electrodes. As a more recent development, Na-ion capacitors (NICs) are expected to be a more promising tactic to tackle the inferior energy density due to their higher-capacity electrodes and larger operating voltage. The charges are simultaneously stored by ion adsorption on the capacitive-type cathode surface and via faradic process in the battery-type anode, respectively. Porous carbon electrodes are of great importance in these devices, but the paramount problems are the facile synthetic routes for high-performance carbons and the lack of fundamental understanding of the energy storage mechanisms. Therefore, the aim of the present dissertation is to develop novel synthetic methods for (nitrogen-doped) porous carbon materials with superior performance, and to reveal a deeper understanding energy storage mechanisms of EDLCs and NICs. The first part introduces a novel synthetic method towards hierarchical ordered meso-microporous carbon electrode materials for EDLCs. The large amount of micropores and highly ordered mesopores endow abundant sites for charge storage and efficient electrolyte transport, respectively, giving rise to superior EDLC performance in different electrolytes. More importantly, the controversial energy storage mechanism of EDLCs employing ionic liquid (IL) electrolytes is investigated by employing a series of porous model carbons as electrodes. The results not only allow to conclude on the relations between the porosity and ion transport dynamics, but also deliver deeper insights into the energy storage mechanism of IL-based EDLCs which is different from the one usually dominating in solvent-based electrolytes leading to compression double-layers. The other part focuses on anodes of NICs, where novel synthesis of nitrogen-rich porous carbon electrodes and their sodium storage mechanism are investigated. Free-standing fibrous nitrogen-doped carbon materials are synthesized by electrospinning using the nitrogen-rich monomer (hexaazatriphenylene-hexacarbonitrile, C18N12) as the precursor followed by condensation at high temperature. These fibers provide superior capacity and desirable charge/discharge rate for sodium storage. This work also allows insights into the sodium storage mechanism in nitrogen-doped carbons. Based on this mechanism, further optimization is done by designing a composite material composed of nitrogen-rich carbon nanoparticles embedded in conductive carbon matrix for a better charge/discharge rate. The energy density of the assembled NICs significantly prevails that of common EDLCs while maintaining the high power density and long cycle life.

