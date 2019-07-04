Schließen

Fontanes Postkarten

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Rainer Falk
ISBN:978-3-8260-6097-7
Parent Title (German):Fontanes Briefe im Kontext
Publisher:Königshausen & Neumann
Place of publication:Würzburg
Document Type:Article
Language:German
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2019/07/04
First Page:51
Last Page:69
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
Dewey Decimal Classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo