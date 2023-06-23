QTL analysis of early stage heterosis for biomass in Arabidopsis

Rhonda Christiane Meyer, Barbara Kusterer, Jan Lisec, Matthias Steinfath, Martina Becher, Hanno Scharr, Albrecht E. Melchinger, Joachim Selbig, Ulrich Schurr, Lothar Willmitzer, Thomas Altmann
- The main objective of this study was to identify genomic regions involved in biomass heterosis using QTL, generation means, and mode-of-inheritance classification analyses. In a modified North Carolina Design III we backcrossed 429 recombinant inbred line and 140 introgression line populations to the two parental accessions, C24 and Col-0, whose F 1 hybrid exhibited 44% heterosis for biomass. Mid-parent heterosis in the RILs ranged from −31 to 99% for dry weight and from −58 to 143% for leaf area. We detected ten genomic positions involved in biomass heterosis at an early developmental stage, individually explaining between 2.4 and 15.7% of the phenotypic variation. While overdominant gene action was prevalent in heterotic QTL, our results suggest that a combination of dominance, overdominance and epistasis is involved in biomass heterosis in this Arabidopsis cross.
