Schließen

Social perspectives on language testing

  • Tim McNamara’s work has had a fundamental impact on language testing. This volume brings together over 20 leading scholars in language assessment whose work has been influenced by Tim McNamara. Their papers cover issues of the social impact of language tests, such as fairness and justice of test use and language testing in the context of migration. They also address testing of interaction, and teachers’ and students’ views of language tests. The volume concludes with papers discussing the future of language testing in the face of contested concepts of validity, the rise of social media, and lingua franca language use.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
ISBN:978-3-631-78009-1
Parent Title (German):Language testing and evaluation ; 41
Subtitle (German):papers in honour of Tim McNamara
Publisher:Lang
Place of publication:Berlin
Editor:Carsten Roever, Gillian Wigglesworth
Document Type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:German
Year of first Publication:2109
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2019/07/04
Pagenumber:252
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
Dewey Decimal Classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo