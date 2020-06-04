Process analytical approaches for the coil-to-globule transition of poly(N-isopropylacrylamide) in a concentrated aqueous suspension
The coil-to-globule transition of poly(N-isopropylacrylamide) (PNIPAM) microgel particles suspended in water has been investigated in situ as a function of heating and cooling rate with four optical process analytical technologies (PAT), sensitive to structural changes of the polymer. Photon Density Wave (PDW) spectroscopy, Focused Beam Reflectance Measurements (FBRM), turbidity measurements, and Particle Vision Microscope (PVM) measurements are found to be powerful tools for the monitoring of the temperature-dependent transition of such thermo-responsive polymers. These in-line technologies allow for monitoring of either the reduced scattering coefficient and the absorption coefficient, the chord length distribution, the reflected intensities, or the relative backscatter index via in-process imaging, respectively. Varying heating and cooling rates result in rate-dependent lower critical solution temperatures (LCST), with different impact of cooling and heating. Particularly, the data obtained by PDW spectroscopy can be used to estimate the thermodynamic transition temperature of PNIPAM for infinitesimal heating or cooling rates. In addition, an inverse hysteresis and a reversible building of micrometer-sized agglomerates are observed for the PNIPAM transition process.
|Peter Werner, Marvin Münzberg, Roland Hass, Oliver Reich
|Focused Beam Reflectance Measurement; Particle Vision Microscope measurement; Photon Density Wave spectroscopy; poly(N-isopropylacrylamide); rate-dependent lower critical solution temperature; turbidity measurement
|Analytical and Bioanalytical Chemistry 409 (2017) 807–819 DOI: 10.1007/s00216-016-0050-7
