Prediction of hybrid biomass in Arabidopsis thaliana by selected parental SNP and metabolic markers

  • A recombinant inbred line (RIL) population, derived from two Arabidopsis thaliana accessions, and the corresponding testcrosses with these two original accessions were used for the development and validation of machine learning models to predict the biomass of hybrids. Genetic and metabolic information of the RILs served as predictors. Feature selection reduced the number of variables (genetic and metabolic markers) in the models by more than 80% without impairing the predictive power. Thus, potential biomarkers have been revealed. Metabolites were shown to bear information on inherited macroscopic phenotypes. This proof of concept could be interesting for breeders. The example population exhibits substantial mid-parent biomass heterosis. The results of feature selection could therefore be used to shed light on the origin of heterosis. In this respect, mainly dominance effects were detected.

  • zmnr1324.pdfeng
    (411KB)

    SHA-512: e7e62a419546ef2d7bb3fc0ff3c672c59b7c1c66ebdf488dd0b44bfd6805d4ebf321f5c360786df9800256fe5bc4471716f837ae91886f0bf29b80fa470885a0

Metadaten
Author details:Matthias SteinfathORCiD, Tanja Gärtner, Jan LisecORCiD, Rhonda C. Meyer, Thomas AltmannORCiD, Lothar WillmitzerORCiDGND, Joachim SelbigGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43111
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (English):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1324)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2009/11/13
Publication year:2009
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2023/06/22
Tag:Partial Little Square; Quantitative Trait Locus; Quantitative Trait Locus analysis; feature selection; recombinant inbred line
Issue:1324
Number of pages:9
Source:Theoretical and Applied Genetics 120 (2010) DOI:10.1007/s00122-009-1191-2
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Extern / Extern
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung-Nicht kommerziell 2.0 Generic
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

