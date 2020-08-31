David Bierbach, Matthias Schulte, Nina Herrmann, Michael Tobler, Stefan Stadler, Christian T. Jung, Benjamin Kunkel, Rüdiger Riesch, Sebastian Klaus, Madlen Ziege, Jeane Rimber Indy, Lenin Arias-Rodriguez, Martin Plath
- Background
In many species males face a higher predation risk than females because males display elaborate traits that evolved under sexual selection, which may attract not only females but also predators. Females are, therefore, predicted to avoid such conspicuous males under predation risk. The present study was designed to investigate predator-induced changes of female mating preferences in Atlantic mollies (Poecilia mexicana). Males of this species show a pronounced polymorphism in body size and coloration, and females prefer large, colorful males in the absence of predators.
Results
In dichotomous choice tests predator-naïve (lab-reared) females altered their initial preference for larger males in the presence of the cichlid Cichlasoma salvini, a natural predator of P. mexicana, and preferred small males instead. This effect was considerably weaker when females were confronted visually with the non-piscivorous cichlid Vieja bifasciata or the introduced non-piscivorous Nile tilapia (Oreochromis niloticus). In contrast,Background
In many species males face a higher predation risk than females because males display elaborate traits that evolved under sexual selection, which may attract not only females but also predators. Females are, therefore, predicted to avoid such conspicuous males under predation risk. The present study was designed to investigate predator-induced changes of female mating preferences in Atlantic mollies (Poecilia mexicana). Males of this species show a pronounced polymorphism in body size and coloration, and females prefer large, colorful males in the absence of predators.
Results
In dichotomous choice tests predator-naïve (lab-reared) females altered their initial preference for larger males in the presence of the cichlid Cichlasoma salvini, a natural predator of P. mexicana, and preferred small males instead. This effect was considerably weaker when females were confronted visually with the non-piscivorous cichlid Vieja bifasciata or the introduced non-piscivorous Nile tilapia (Oreochromis niloticus). In contrast, predator experienced (wild-caught) females did not respond to the same extent to the presence of a predator, most likely due to a learned ability to evaluate their predators' motivation to prey.
Conclusions
Our study highlights that (a) predatory fish can have a profound influence on the expression of mating preferences of their prey (thus potentially affecting the strength of sexual selection), and females may alter their mate choice behavior strategically to reduce their own exposure to predators. (b) Prey species can evolve visual predator recognition mechanisms and alter their mate choice only when a natural predator is present. (c) Finally, experiential effects can play an important role, and prey species may learn to evaluate the motivational state of their predators.…
Metadaten
|Author:
|David BierbachORCiDGND, Matthias Schulte, Nina Herrmann, Michael ToblerORCiD, Stefan Stadler, Christian T. Jung, Benjamin Kunkel, Rüdiger RieschORCiD, Sebastian Klaus, Madlen ZiegeGND, Jeane Rimber Indy, Lenin Arias-RodriguezORCiD, Martin PlathORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-431099
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43109
|ISSN:
|1866-8372
|Parent Title (German):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Subtitle (English):
|innate and experiential effects
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (984)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2020/08/31
|Year of Completion:
|2011
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/08/31
|Tag:
|female choice; non-independent mate choice; predator recognition; sexual selection
Poecilia mexicana
|Issue:
|984
|Pagenumber:
|12
|Source:
|BMC Evolutionary Biology 11 (2011) Art. 190 DOI:10.1186/1471-2148-11-190
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|Notes extern:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle