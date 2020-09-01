Dimensional psychiatry

Claudia Hägele, Florian Schlagenhauf, Michael Rapp, Philipp Sterzer, Anne Beck, Felix Bermpohl, Meline Stoy, Andreas Ströhle, Hans-Ulrich Wittchen, Raymond J. Dolan, Andreas Heinz
- A dimensional approach in psychiatry aims to identify core mechanisms of mental disorders across nosological boundaries.
We compared anticipation of reward between major psychiatric disorders, and investigated whether reward anticipation is impaired in several mental disorders and whether there is a common psychopathological correlate (negative mood) of such an impairment.
We used functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) and a monetary incentive delay (MID) task to study the functional correlates of reward anticipation across major psychiatric disorders in 184 subjects, with the diagnoses of alcohol dependence (n = 26), schizophrenia (n = 44), major depressive disorder (MDD, n = 24), bipolar disorder (acute manic episode, n = 13), attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD, n = 23), and healthy controls (n = 54). Subjects' individual Beck Depression Inventory-and State-Trait Anxiety Inventory-scores were correlated with clusters showing significant activation during reward anticipation.
During reward anticipation, weA dimensional approach in psychiatry aims to identify core mechanisms of mental disorders across nosological boundaries.
We compared anticipation of reward between major psychiatric disorders, and investigated whether reward anticipation is impaired in several mental disorders and whether there is a common psychopathological correlate (negative mood) of such an impairment.
We used functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) and a monetary incentive delay (MID) task to study the functional correlates of reward anticipation across major psychiatric disorders in 184 subjects, with the diagnoses of alcohol dependence (n = 26), schizophrenia (n = 44), major depressive disorder (MDD, n = 24), bipolar disorder (acute manic episode, n = 13), attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD, n = 23), and healthy controls (n = 54). Subjects' individual Beck Depression Inventory-and State-Trait Anxiety Inventory-scores were correlated with clusters showing significant activation during reward anticipation.
During reward anticipation, we observed significant group differences in ventral striatal (VS) activation: patients with schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, and major depression showed significantly less ventral striatal activation compared to healthy controls. Depressive symptoms correlated with dysfunction in reward anticipation regardless of diagnostic entity. There was no significant correlation between anxiety symptoms and VS functional activation.
Our findings demonstrate a neurobiological dysfunction related to reward prediction that transcended disorder categories and was related to measures of depressed mood. The findings underline the potential of a dimensional approach in psychiatry and strengthen the hypothesis that neurobiological research in psychiatric disorders can be targeted at core mechanisms that are likely to be implicated in a range of clinical entities.…
Metadaten
|Author:
|Claudia HägeleGND, Florian SchlagenhaufORCiDGND, Michael RappORCiD, Philipp SterzerORCiDGND, Anne Beck, Felix BermpohlORCiD, Meline Stoy, Andreas StröhleGND, Hans-Ulrich WittchenORCiDGND, Raymond J. DolanORCiD, Andreas HeinzORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-431064
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43106
|ISSN:
|1866-8364
|Parent Title (German):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Subtitle (English):
|reward dysfunction and depressive mood across psychiatric disorders
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (653)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2020/09/01
|Year of Completion:
|2014
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/09/01
|Tag:
|depressive symptoms; dimensional; fMRI; monetary incentive delay task; reward system; ventral striatum
|Issue:
|653
|Pagenumber:
|13
|First Page:
|331
|Last Page:
|341
|Source:
|Psychopharmacology 232 (2015) 331–341 DOI:10.1007/s00213-014-3662-7
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|Notes extern:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle