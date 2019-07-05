“I mean, no soy psicóloga”
- This paper is concerned with the qualitative analysis of the use of the English discourse marker I mean in Spanish and Portuguese online discourses (in online fora, blogs or user comments on websites). The examples are retrieved from the Corpus del Español (Web/ Dialects) as well as the Corpus do Português (Web/ Dialects).
|Author:
|Anja HennemannORCiDGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-430984
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43098
|Subtitle (German):
|The English discourse marker I mean in Spanish and Portuguese online communication
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/07/05
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2019/07/05
|Tag:
|Borrowing; Code-switching; I mean; Portuguese discourse; Spanish discourse; discourse marker
|Pagenumber:
|23
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
|Peer Review:
|Nicht referiert
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International