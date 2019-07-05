Schließen

“I mean, no soy psicóloga”

  • This paper is concerned with the qualitative analysis of the use of the English discourse marker I mean in Spanish and Portuguese online discourses (in online fora, blogs or user comments on websites). The examples are retrieved from the Corpus del Español (Web/ Dialects) as well as the Corpus do Português (Web/ Dialects).

Anja Hennemann
The English discourse marker I mean in Spanish and Portuguese online communication
2019/07/05
Borrowing; Code-switching; I mean; Portuguese discourse; Spanish discourse; discourse marker
