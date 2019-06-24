Schließen

Amorphous Carbon Generation as a Photocatalytic Reaction on DNA-Assembled Gold and Silver Nanostructures

  • Background signals from in situ-formed amorphous carbon, despite not being fully understood, are known to be a common issue in few-molecule surface-enhanced Raman scattering (SERS). Here, discrete gold and silver nanoparticle aggregates assembled by DNA origami were used to study the conditions for the formation of amorphous carbon during SERS measurements. Gold and silver dimers were exposed to laser light of varied power densities and wavelengths. Amorphous carbon prevalently formed on silver aggregates and at high power densities. Time-resolved measurements enabled us to follow the formation of amorphous carbon. Silver nanolenses consisting of three differently-sized silver nanoparticles were used to follow the generation of amorphous carbon at the single-nanostructure level. This allowed observation of the many sharp peaks that constitute the broad amorphous carbon signal found in ensemble measurements. In conclusion, we highlight strategies to prevent amorphous carbon formation, especially for DNA-assembled SERS substrates.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Christian HeckORCiDGND, Yuya Kanehira, Janina KneippORCiD, Ilko BaldORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/molecules24122324
ISSN:1420-3049
Parent Title (English):Molecules
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publication:Basel
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/06/24
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2019/07/03
Tag:DNA origami; SERS; amorphous carbon; nanolenses; nanoparticle dimers
Volume:24
Issue:12
Pagenumber:10
Funder:Universität Potsdam
Grant Number:PA 2019_63
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 732

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo