Paleoecology and evolution in the Afro-Arabian neogene

This cumulative habilitation thesis presents new work on the systematics, paleoecology, and evolution of antelopes and other large mammals, focusing mainly on the late Miocene to Pleistocene terrestrial fossil record of Africa and Arabia. The studies included here range from descriptions of new species to broad-scale analyses of diversification and community evolution in large mammals over millions of years. A uniting theme is the evolution, across both temporal and spatial scales, of the environments and faunas that characterize modern African savannas today. One conclusion of this work is that macroevolutionary changes in large mammals are best characterized at regional (subcontinental to continental) and long-term temporal scales. General views of evolution developed on records that are too restricted in spatial and temporal extent are likely to ascribe too much influence to local or short-lived events. While this distinction in the scale of analysis and interpretation may seem trivial, it is challenging to implement given the geographically and temporally uneven nature of the fossil record, and the difficulties of synthesizing spatially and temporally dispersed datasets. This work attempts to do just that, bringing together primary fossil discoveries from eastern Africa to Arabia, from the Miocene to the Pleistocene, and across a wide range of (mainly large mammal) taxa. The end result is support for hypotheses stressing the impact of both climatic and biotic factors on long-term faunal change, and a more geographically integrated view of evolution in the African fossil record.

