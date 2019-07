Wirksamkeit einer telemedizinisch assistierten Bewegungstherapie für die postrehabilitative Versorgung von Patienten mit Knie- oder Hüft-Totalendoprothese im berufsfähigen Alter

Background Total hip or knee replacement is one of the most frequent surgical procedures. Physical rehabilitation following total hip or knee replacement and the subsequent rehabilitation is an essential part of the therapy to improve functional outcomes and quality of life. After discharge of inpatient rehabilitation, a subsequent post-rehabilitation exercise therapy is needed to maintain functional mobility. Telerehabilitation may be a potential innovative treatment approach. The study aimed to investigate the superiority of an interactive telerehabilitation intervention for patients after total hip or knee replacement in comparison to usual care regarding physical performance, functional mobility, quality of life and joint-related impairment. Methods This is an open, randomized, controlled, multicenter study with two prospective arms. 111 eligible and consenting participants with total knee or hip replacement were recruited at admission to subsequent inpatient rehabilitation. After comprehensive three-week inpatient

Background Total hip or knee replacement is one of the most frequent surgical procedures. Physical rehabilitation following total hip or knee replacement and the subsequent rehabilitation is an essential part of the therapy to improve functional outcomes and quality of life. After discharge of inpatient rehabilitation, a subsequent post-rehabilitation exercise therapy is needed to maintain functional mobility. Telerehabilitation may be a potential innovative treatment approach. The study aimed to investigate the superiority of an interactive telerehabilitation intervention for patients after total hip or knee replacement in comparison to usual care regarding physical performance, functional mobility, quality of life and joint-related impairment. Methods This is an open, randomized, controlled, multicenter study with two prospective arms. 111 eligible and consenting participants with total knee or hip replacement were recruited at admission to subsequent inpatient rehabilitation. After comprehensive three-week inpatient rehabilitation, the intervention group performed a three-month interactive home-based exercise training with a telerehabilitation system. For this purpose, a physiotherapist created an individual training plan composed of 38 different strength and balance exercises, which were implemented in the system. Data about quality and frequency of training were transmitted to the physiotherapist for further adjustment. Communication between patient and physiotherapist was possible using the system. The control group received voluntary usual aftercare programs. Baseline assessments were investigated after discharge from rehabilitation, final assessments three months later. The primary outcome was the difference in improvement between intervention and control group in 6-minute walk distance after three months. Secondary outcomes included differences in Stair Ascend Test, Five-Times-Sit-to-Stand Test, Timed Up and Go Test to assess mobility and the SF 36 as well as the WOMAC Index to assess quality of life and joint-related impairment. Furthermore, the adherence for aftercare programs and the interactive home-based exercise program were evaluated. Results At the end of intervention both groups revealed a statistically significant increase in their 6-minute walk distance (p < 0,001). At that time participants of the intervention group had an absolute 6-minute walk distance of 530,8 ± 79,7 m and the control group had a distance of 514,2 ± 71,2 m. The difference in improvement for the primary outcome for the intervention group was 88,3 ± 57,7 m and 79,6 ± 48,7 for the control group. No statistically significant difference was demonstrated (p = 0,951). However, regarding the return to work rate, there was a significantly higher rate in the intervention group (64,6 % versus 46,2 %; p = 0,05). The secondary endpoints for functional mobility, quality of life and joint-related complaints demonstrated no significant difference between groups at the end of intervention. Adherence was above 75 % for the first seven weeks. Discussion The results show that the interactive home-based exercise training is equal to usual care regarding the functional mobility, the quality of life and joint-related impairments. In this population clinically, significant improvements were shown independently from the form of exercise therapy. Whereas the return to work rate turned out to be significantly increased for the intervention group. The interactive home-based exercise training seems to be an appropriate form of healthcare provision that does not depend on specific locations or appointment allocations and seems to be suitable and feasible for employed persons. Therefore, this interactive home-based aftercare program should be offered as an optional health care service that can consider patients’ individual needs. Regarding an increasing shortage in physiotherapists and an additional supply gap in rural areas, the implementation of telerehabilitation may offer an innovative and needs-oriented approach.

…