Partial word order freezing in Dutch

  • Dutch allows for variation as to whether the first position in the sentence is occupied by the subject or by some other constituent, such as the direct object. In particular situations, however, this commonly observed variation in word order is ‘frozen’ and only the subject appears in first position. We hypothesize that this partial freezing of word order in Dutch can be explained from the dependence of the speaker’s choice of word order on the hearer’s interpretation of this word order. A formal model of this interaction between the speaker’s perspective and the hearer’s perspective is presented in terms of bidirectional Optimality Theory. Empirical predictions of this model regarding the interaction between word order and definiteness are confirmed by a quantitative corpus study.

Metadaten
Author:Gerlof J. Bouma, Petra Hendriks
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-430496
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43049
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (625)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/04/22
Year of Completion:2011
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/04/22
Tag:bidirectional optimality theory; corpus study; definiteness; variation; word order freezing
Issue:625
Pagenumber:23
Source:Journal of Logic, Language and Information 21 (2012) 1 pp. 53-73 DOI: 10.1007/s10849-011-9145-x
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung-Nicht kommerziell 2.0 Generic (cc by-nc 2.0)

