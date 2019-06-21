Schließen

Ocular drift along the mental number line

  • We examined the spontaneous association between numbers and space by documenting attention deployment and the time course of associated spatial-numerical mapping with and without overt oculomotor responses. In Experiment 1, participants maintained central fixation while listening to number names. In Experiment 2, they made horizontal target-direct saccades following auditory number presentation. In both experiments, we continuously measured spontaneous ocular drift in horizontal space during and after number presentation. Experiment 2 also measured visual-probe-directed saccades following number presentation. Reliable ocular drift congruent with a horizontal mental number line emerged during and after number presentation in both experiments. Our results provide new evidence for the implicit and automatic nature of the oculomotor resonance effect associated with the horizontal spatial-numerical mapping mechanism.

Author:Andriy MyachykovORCiD, Rob EllisGND, Angelo CangelosiORCiDGND, Martin H. FischerORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-430483
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43048
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (553)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/06/21
Year of Completion:2016
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/06/21
Tag:SNARC effect; catch trial; number word; numerical magnitude; saccade task
Issue:553
Pagenumber:10
First Page:379
Last Page:388
Source:Psychological Research 80 (2016) 3, S. 379–388 DOI: 10.1007/s00426-015-0731-4
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

