Molecular recognition of the antiretroviral drug Abacavir

  Due to their optical and electro-conductive attributes, carbazole derivatives are interesting materials for a large range of biosensor applications. In this study, we present the synthesis routes and fluorescence evaluation of newly designed carbazole fluorosensors that, by modification with uracil, have a special affinity for antiretroviral drugs via either Watson–Crick or Hoogsteen base pairing. To an N-octylcarbazole-uracil compound, four different groups were attached, namely thiophene, furane, ethylenedioxythiophene, and another uracil; yielding four different derivatives. Photophysical properties of these newly obtained derivatives are described, as are their interactions with the reverse transcriptase inhibitors such as abacavir, zidovudine, lamivudine and didanosine. The influence of each analyte on biosensor fluorescence was assessed on the basis of the Stern–Volmer equation and represented by Stern–Volmer constants. Consequently we have demonstrated that these structures based on carbazole, with a uracil group, may be successfully incorporated into alternative carbazole derivatives to form biosensors for the molecular recognition of antiretroviral drugs.

Author:Krzysztof Ryszard Idzik, Piotr J. CywinskiORCiD, Charles G. Cranfield, Gerhard J. Mohr, Rainer Beckert
Subtitle (English):towards the development of a novel carbazole-based fluorosensor
Date of first Publication:2020/03/13
Year of Completion:2011
Tag:HAART; HIV; antiretroviral drugs; base pairing; carbazole; fluorescence spectroscopy
Source:Journal of Fluorescence 21 (2011) 1195–1204 DOI:10.1007/s10895-010-0798-7
