Georg Schneider und die ärztliche Selbstverwaltung in Brandenburg zwischen Deutschem Kaiserreich und Sowjetischer Besatzungszone
Georg Schneider and the medical self-administration in Brandenburg between the German Empire and the Soviet occupation zone
- Der am 15. Juni 1875 in Frankfurt (Oder) geborene und langjährig in seiner Wahlheimat Potsdam praktizierende Allgemeinmediziner Georg Otto Schneider war einer der bedeutendsten ärztlichen Standesvertreter der ersten Hälfte des 20. Jahrhunderts. Eng verknüpft mit seinem Namen sind eine geradlinige, liberale Berufspolitik sowie die Entfaltung und der Erhalt beruflicher Selbstverwaltung in der brandenburgischen und gesamtdeutschen Ärzteschaft. Als führendes Mitglied in mehreren provinzialen und reichsweiten Verbänden engagierte sich Schneider über vier historische Epochen stets im Sinne einer freien Ausübung und autonomen Verwaltung des Arztberufes. Im Deutschen Kaiserreich war Schneiders standespolitisches Handeln zunächst noch regional begrenzt. 1912 initiierte er die Errichtung eines Schutzverbandes für die Ärzte des Bezirks Potsdam, dem er über zehn Jahre vorsaß. In der Weimarer Republik stieg Schneider sodann zu einer Schlüsselfigur der Gesundheits- und ärztlichen Berufspolitik auf. 1920 belebte er den Ärzteverband für die ProvinzDer am 15. Juni 1875 in Frankfurt (Oder) geborene und langjährig in seiner Wahlheimat Potsdam praktizierende Allgemeinmediziner Georg Otto Schneider war einer der bedeutendsten ärztlichen Standesvertreter der ersten Hälfte des 20. Jahrhunderts. Eng verknüpft mit seinem Namen sind eine geradlinige, liberale Berufspolitik sowie die Entfaltung und der Erhalt beruflicher Selbstverwaltung in der brandenburgischen und gesamtdeutschen Ärzteschaft. Als führendes Mitglied in mehreren provinzialen und reichsweiten Verbänden engagierte sich Schneider über vier historische Epochen stets im Sinne einer freien Ausübung und autonomen Verwaltung des Arztberufes. Im Deutschen Kaiserreich war Schneiders standespolitisches Handeln zunächst noch regional begrenzt. 1912 initiierte er die Errichtung eines Schutzverbandes für die Ärzte des Bezirks Potsdam, dem er über zehn Jahre vorsaß. In der Weimarer Republik stieg Schneider sodann zu einer Schlüsselfigur der Gesundheits- und ärztlichen Berufspolitik auf. 1920 belebte er den Ärzteverband für die Provinz Brandenburg, ab 1928 leitete er dazu in Personalunion die brandenburgische Ärztekammer. Bereits zwei Jahre zuvor hatte er die Geschäftsführung des Deutschen Ärztevereinsbundes übernommen. Infolge der Machtübernahme der Nationalsozialisten schied Schneider bis Mitte 1934 aus allen Ämtern aus, seine Bemühungen für den Erhalt der Berufsautonomie waren vergebens. Anders sah es zunächst nach Ende des Zweiten Weltkriegs aus. In der Sowjetischen Besatzungszone saß Schneider der Fachgruppe Ärzte im Freien Deutschen Gewerkschaftsbund Brandenburg vor und verteidigte die Möglichkeiten der selbstständigen Berufsverwaltung. Zudem war er von 1946 an bis zu seinem Tod am 26. Oktober 1949 Fraktionsvorsitzender der Liberal-Demokratischen Partei im brandenburgischen Landtag. Vor dem Hintergrund des Lebens und Wirkens Georg Schneiders untersucht die Dissertation Kontinuitäten und Brüche im ärztlichen Organisationswesen, ausgehend vom Deutschen Kaiserreich über die Weimarer Epoche und den Nationalsozialismus bis hin zur Zeit der sowjetischen Besatzung. Die Arbeit stellt die Auswirkungen der jeweiligen politischen, sozioökonomischen und gesellschaftlichen Entwicklungen auf den Ärztestand und die entsprechenden Reaktionen der ärztlichen Berufsvertreter, allen voran Georg Schneiders, gegenüber. Dabei hinterfragt sie, inwiefern sich die ärztlichen Organisationsstrukturen dem jeweiligen System anpassten und welchen Einfluss Schneider als einzelne Person in den größeren Institutionen entfalten konnte.…
- Georg Otto Schneider, who was born on the 15th June 1875 and has worked as a general practitioner in Potsdam, was considered to be one of the most popular representatives of the medical profession in the 20th century. His name stands for a straight and liberal professional policy as well as the development and the maintenance of the professional self-administration of the Brandenburg and whole German medical profession. He supported the free practice and autonomous administration of all medical practitioners as a leading member in different provincial and nationwide associations throughout four historical epochs. Schneider’s political actions were limited to only a few regions in the German Empire. In 1912, he initiated the establishment of a campaigning organization for all medical practitioners of the Potsdam district. For more than ten years he was the head of this organization. In the Weimar Republic Schneider became a central figure of the health and professional policy. In 1920, he put new life into the medical association ofGeorg Otto Schneider, who was born on the 15th June 1875 and has worked as a general practitioner in Potsdam, was considered to be one of the most popular representatives of the medical profession in the 20th century. His name stands for a straight and liberal professional policy as well as the development and the maintenance of the professional self-administration of the Brandenburg and whole German medical profession. He supported the free practice and autonomous administration of all medical practitioners as a leading member in different provincial and nationwide associations throughout four historical epochs. Schneider’s political actions were limited to only a few regions in the German Empire. In 1912, he initiated the establishment of a campaigning organization for all medical practitioners of the Potsdam district. For more than ten years he was the head of this organization. In the Weimar Republic Schneider became a central figure of the health and professional policy. In 1920, he put new life into the medical association of the Brandenburg province. From 1928 he, additionally, led the Brandenburg General Medical Council at the same time. Already two years earlier, he took over the management of the “Deutscher Ärzteverband”. As a result of the takeover of power by the National Socialists, Schneider retired from all his duties until the end of 1934. His efforts for the maintenance of the autonomy of professions were in vain. This changed at the end of World War II. Within the Soviet occupation zone Schneider was the head of a team of specialists as a part of the “Freier Deutscher Gewerkschaftsbund” (Free German Trade Union Federation) of Brandenburg. His job was to defend all different options of independent job administration. Moreover, he was the chairman of Germany’s Liberal Democratic Party of the Brandenburg federal state parliament from 1946 until his death on the 26th October 1949. Viewed in the context of Georg Schneider’s life and work, this dissertation examines the continuities and breaks in the medical organization management, starting from the German Empire, followed by the Weimar Republic and the National Socialism until the Soviet occupation. This work deals with the impact of the prevailing political, socio-economic and social development on the medical profession. Furthermore, it shows the response of different medical representatives, especially of Georg Schneider, in reference to this. This work analyses in how far the medical organizational structure adapted to the particular system. Additionally, it discusses the power of Schneider’s influence within bigger institutions.…
|Author:
|Tobias ScholtaORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-430209
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43020
|Referee:
|Manfred GörtemakerGND, Thomas BeddiesGND
|Advisor:
|Manfred Görtemaker
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|German
|Year of Completion:
|2018
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2019/02/05
|Release Date:
|2019/07/02
|Tag:
|Georg Schneider; LDP (Liberal-Demokratische Partei Deutschlands); Selbstverwaltung; Standespolitik; Ärztekammer
Georg Schneider; LDP (Liberal Democratic Party); medical association; professional policy; self-administration
|Pagenumber:
|298
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht