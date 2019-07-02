Georg Schneider und die ärztliche Selbstverwaltung in Brandenburg zwischen Deutschem Kaiserreich und Sowjetischer Besatzungszone

Georg Otto Schneider, who was born on the 15th June 1875 and has worked as a general practitioner in Potsdam, was considered to be one of the most popular representatives of the medical profession in the 20th century. His name stands for a straight and liberal professional policy as well as the development and the maintenance of the professional self-administration of the Brandenburg and whole German medical profession. He supported the free practice and autonomous administration of all medical practitioners as a leading member in different provincial and nationwide associations throughout four historical epochs. Schneider’s political actions were limited to only a few regions in the German Empire. In 1912, he initiated the establishment of a campaigning organization for all medical practitioners of the Potsdam district. For more than ten years he was the head of this organization. In the Weimar Republic Schneider became a central figure of the health and professional policy. In 1920, he put new life into the medical association of

Georg Otto Schneider, who was born on the 15th June 1875 and has worked as a general practitioner in Potsdam, was considered to be one of the most popular representatives of the medical profession in the 20th century. His name stands for a straight and liberal professional policy as well as the development and the maintenance of the professional self-administration of the Brandenburg and whole German medical profession. He supported the free practice and autonomous administration of all medical practitioners as a leading member in different provincial and nationwide associations throughout four historical epochs. Schneider’s political actions were limited to only a few regions in the German Empire. In 1912, he initiated the establishment of a campaigning organization for all medical practitioners of the Potsdam district. For more than ten years he was the head of this organization. In the Weimar Republic Schneider became a central figure of the health and professional policy. In 1920, he put new life into the medical association of the Brandenburg province. From 1928 he, additionally, led the Brandenburg General Medical Council at the same time. Already two years earlier, he took over the management of the “Deutscher Ärzteverband”. As a result of the takeover of power by the National Socialists, Schneider retired from all his duties until the end of 1934. His efforts for the maintenance of the autonomy of professions were in vain. This changed at the end of World War II. Within the Soviet occupation zone Schneider was the head of a team of specialists as a part of the “Freier Deutscher Gewerkschaftsbund” (Free German Trade Union Federation) of Brandenburg. His job was to defend all different options of independent job administration. Moreover, he was the chairman of Germany’s Liberal Democratic Party of the Brandenburg federal state parliament from 1946 until his death on the 26th October 1949. Viewed in the context of Georg Schneider’s life and work, this dissertation examines the continuities and breaks in the medical organization management, starting from the German Empire, followed by the Weimar Republic and the National Socialism until the Soviet occupation. This work deals with the impact of the prevailing political, socio-economic and social development on the medical profession. Furthermore, it shows the response of different medical representatives, especially of Georg Schneider, in reference to this. This work analyses in how far the medical organizational structure adapted to the particular system. Additionally, it discusses the power of Schneider’s influence within bigger institutions.

