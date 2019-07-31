Für eine Reformierung des irakischen internationalen Privatrechts

The political framework of Iraq has remarkably transformed since 2003. Hence began the process of reshaping the Iraqi legal system. For the first time in the history of Iraq, the Iraqi Constitution of 2005 determines Islam and democracy as two essential principles to be followed in legislation side by side. Despite this substantial development within the Iraqi legal system and current considerable development of international private and civil procedural law in international comparison, the legal regulation of the Iraqi international private and civil procedural law, which contained mainly in the Iraqi Civil Code of 1951 still applies. This thesis wants to sketch a possible reform of the Iraqi international private and civil procedural law. This work is considered the first comprehensive scientific work dealing with the current content and the future reform of Iraqi international private and civil procedural law The author gives a general overview of the current Iraqi international private and civil procedural law, indicates its

The political framework of Iraq has remarkably transformed since 2003. Hence began the process of reshaping the Iraqi legal system. For the first time in the history of Iraq, the Iraqi Constitution of 2005 determines Islam and democracy as two essential principles to be followed in legislation side by side. Despite this substantial development within the Iraqi legal system and current considerable development of international private and civil procedural law in international comparison, the legal regulation of the Iraqi international private and civil procedural law, which contained mainly in the Iraqi Civil Code of 1951 still applies. This thesis wants to sketch a possible reform of the Iraqi international private and civil procedural law. This work is considered the first comprehensive scientific work dealing with the current content and the future reform of Iraqi international private and civil procedural law The author gives a general overview of the current Iraqi international private and civil procedural law, indicates its weak points and makes appropriate reform proposals. The German, Islamic, Turkish and Tunisian international private and civil procedural law are used occasionally and in keywords in this passage. Due to the special significance of international contract law for the economy in Iraq and partly for the German economy as well, the author gives a more detailed overview of the Iraqi international contract law and at the same time reaffirms its need for reform. The outline of the main aspects of German-European law, of traditional Islamic law and of Turkish and Tunisian international private Law and civil procedure law in the second chapter serves as a basis that can be used to reform the Iraqi international private Law and civil procedure law. Because the knowledge of Islamic law is not necessarily part of the law studies, Islamic law is presented additionally in relation to its origin and the sources of law. At the end of the work, a draft of a federal law on private international law in Iraq is catalogued, which is compatible with Islam and democracy within the framework of the Iraqi constitution.

