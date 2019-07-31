Für eine Reformierung des irakischen internationalen Privatrechts
For a reform of the Iraqi International Private Law
Seit 2003 hat sich das politische Bild des Irak stark verändert. Dadurch begann der Prozess der Neugestaltung der irakischen Rechtsordnung. Die irakische Verfassung von 2005 legt erstmalig in der Geschichte des Irak den Islam und die Demokratie als zwei nebeneinander zu beachtende Grundprinzipien bei der Gesetzgebung fest. Trotz dieser signifikanten Veränderung im irakischen Rechtssystem und erheblicher Entwicklungen im internationalen Privat- und Zivilverfahrensrecht (IPR/IZVR) im internationalen Vergleich gilt die hauptsächlich im irakischen Zivilgesetzbuch (ZGB) von 1951 enthaltene gesetzliche Regelung des IPR/IZVR im Irak weiterhin. Deshalb entstand diese Arbeit für eine Reformierung des irakischen IPR/IZVR. Die Arbeit gilt als erste umfassende wissenschaftliche Untersuchung, die sich mit dem jetzigen Inhalt und der zukünftigen Reformierung des irakischen internationalen Privatrecht- und Zivilverfahrensrechts (IPR/IZVR) beschäftigt. Die Verfasserin vermittelt einen Gesamtüberblick über das jetzt geltende irakische internationale Privat- und Zivilverfahrensrecht mit gelegentlicher punktueller und stichwortartiger Heranziehung des deutschen, islamischen, türkischen und tunesischen Rechts, zeigt dessen Schwachstellen auf und unterbreitet entsprechende Reformvorschläge. Wegen der besonderen Bedeutung des internationalen Vertragsrechts für die Wirtschaft im Irak und auch zum Teil für Deutschland gibt die Verfasserin einen genaueren Überblick über das irakische internationale Vertragsrecht und bekräftigt gleichzeitig dessen Reformbedürftigkeit. Die Darstellung der wichtigen Entwicklungen im deutsch-europäischen, im traditionellen islamischen Recht und im türkischen und tunesischen internationalen Privat- und Zivilverfahrensrecht im zweiten Kapitel dienen als Grundlage, auf die bei der Reformierung des irakischen IPR/ IZVR zurück gegriffen werden kann. Da die Kenntnisse des islamischen Rechts nicht zwingend zum Rechtsstudium gehören, wird das islamische Recht dazu in Bezug auf seine Entstehung und die Rechtsquellen dargestellt. Am Ende der Arbeit wird ein Entwurf eines föderalen Gesetzes zum internationalen Privatrecht im Irak katalogisiert, der sich im Rahmen der irakischen Verfassung gleichzeitig mit dem Islam und der Demokratie vereinbaren lässt.
The political framework of Iraq has remarkably transformed since 2003. Hence began the process of reshaping the Iraqi legal system. For the first time in the history of Iraq, the Iraqi Constitution of 2005 determines Islam and democracy as two essential principles to be followed in legislation side by side. Despite this substantial development within the Iraqi legal system and current considerable development of international private and civil procedural law in international comparison, the legal regulation of the Iraqi international private and civil procedural law, which contained mainly in the Iraqi Civil Code of 1951 still applies. This thesis wants to sketch a possible reform of the Iraqi international private and civil procedural law. This work is considered the first comprehensive scientific work dealing with the current content and the future reform of Iraqi international private and civil procedural law The author gives a general overview of the current Iraqi international private and civil procedural law, indicates its weak points and makes appropriate reform proposals. The German, Islamic, Turkish and Tunisian international private and civil procedural law are used occasionally and in keywords in this passage. Due to the special significance of international contract law for the economy in Iraq and partly for the German economy as well, the author gives a more detailed overview of the Iraqi international contract law and at the same time reaffirms its need for reform. The outline of the main aspects of German-European law, of traditional Islamic law and of Turkish and Tunisian international private Law and civil procedure law in the second chapter serves as a basis that can be used to reform the Iraqi international private Law and civil procedure law. Because the knowledge of Islamic law is not necessarily part of the law studies, Islamic law is presented additionally in relation to its origin and the sources of law. At the end of the work, a draft of a federal law on private international law in Iraq is catalogued, which is compatible with Islam and democracy within the framework of the Iraqi constitution.
|Amira Voß
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-430190
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43019
|Tilman BezzenbergerGND, Stefan Christoph SaarGND
|Tillman Bezzenberger
|Doctoral Thesis
|German
|2019/07/31
|2019
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2019/05/14
|2019/07/31
|Deutsch- europäisches internationales Privatrecht- und Zivilverfahrensrecht; Internationales Vertragsrecht; Irakisches Internationales Privatrecht- und Zivilverfahrensrecht; Islamisches Recht; Islamisches internationales Privatrecht- und Zivilverfahrensrecht; Siyar; Tunesisches internationales Privatrecht- und Zivilverfahrensrecht; Türkisches internationales Privatrecht- und Zivilverfahrensrecht
German-European international private law and civil procedure law; International contract law; Iraq; Iraqi International Private Law and Civil Procedure Law; Islamic international private and civil procedural law; Islamic law; Siyar; Tunisian international private and civil procedural law; Turkish international private and civil procedural law
|XIII; 272
|PT 520, PU 1550, PU 9420
|Juristische Fakultät / Bürgerliches Recht
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 346 Privatrecht
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht