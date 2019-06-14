Schließen

Molecular characterization of rice exposed to heat and drought stress at flowering and early grain filling

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Lovely Mae F. Lawas
Referee:Dirk Hincha, Ivo Rieu, Toshihiro Obata
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2018
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2018/12/13
Release Date:2019/06/14
Pagenumber:VII, 150
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo