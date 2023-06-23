Schließen

Design concepts for the Cherenkov Telescope Array CTA

  • Ground-based gamma-ray astronomy has had a major breakthrough with the impressive results obtained using systems of imaging atmospheric Cherenkov telescopes. Ground-based gamma-ray astronomy has a huge potential in astrophysics, particle physics and cosmology. CTA is an international initiative to build the next generation instrument, with a factor of 5-10 improvement in sensitivity in the 100 GeV-10 TeV range and the extension to energies well below 100 GeV and above 100 TeV. CTA will consist of two arrays (one in the north, one in the south) for full sky coverage and will be operated as open observatory. The design of CTA is based on currently available technology. This document reports on the status and presents the major design concepts of CTA.

  • zmnr1325.pdfeng
    (3086KB)

    SHA-512:701439e92999419f4aa611484f2cdf02b019150c371fb590e7b13317f76ac9ed953aa73235d7dc5a31e580acb2369b6280bcbd0b71d1f2dcf14fd55cd2bfe07a

Metadaten
Author details:S. Federici, Martin PohlGND, J. Ruppel, Igor O. TelezhinskyORCiD, Werner Hofmann, M. Martinez, J. Knapp
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-430149
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-43014
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (English):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):an advanced facility for ground-based high-energy gamma-ray astronomy
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1325)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2011/11/23
Publication year:2011
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2023/06/23
Tag:design concepts; ground based gamma ray astronomy; next generation Cherenkov telescopes
Volume:32
Issue:1325
Number of pages:124
Source:Experimental Astronomy 32 (2011), pp. 193–316, DOI: https://doi.org/10.1007/s10686-011-9247-0
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

