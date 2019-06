Wieder gehen lernen mit Musik

The majority of stroke patients suffer from disorders of walking ability. The treatment of the aftermaths of stroke is one of the most common indications for neurological rehabilitation. The focus is on the restoration of sensorimotor functions, in particular walking ability, and social participation. In Germany, gait rehabilitation after stroke often uses the neurodevelopmental treatment based on Bobath approach (NDT), which however is viewed critically in its effectiveness. Treatment guidelines recommend treadmill training (TT) first. For this therapy proof of action for improvements in walking speed and walking time are available. Also for rhythmic-auditory stimulation (RAS), the ground-level gait training with acoustic stimulation is comparable evidence for stroke patients. The aim of the study was to determine whether the use of RAS improves the efficacy of TT. The effects of 4 weeks of music-assisted treadmill training on gait rehabilitation of stroke patients were investigated. Special training music was developed for the

The majority of stroke patients suffer from disorders of walking ability. The treatment of the aftermaths of stroke is one of the most common indications for neurological rehabilitation. The focus is on the restoration of sensorimotor functions, in particular walking ability, and social participation. In Germany, gait rehabilitation after stroke often uses the neurodevelopmental treatment based on Bobath approach (NDT), which however is viewed critically in its effectiveness. Treatment guidelines recommend treadmill training (TT) first. For this therapy proof of action for improvements in walking speed and walking time are available. Also for rhythmic-auditory stimulation (RAS), the ground-level gait training with acoustic stimulation is comparable evidence for stroke patients. The aim of the study was to determine whether the use of RAS improves the efficacy of TT. The effects of 4 weeks of music-assisted treadmill training on gait rehabilitation of stroke patients were investigated. Special training music was developed for the combination therapy RAS with treadmill training (RAS-TT). This was adapted to the individual treadmill cadence of the patient and systematically increased in accordance with the belt speed. It was investigated whether RAS-TT leads to greater improvements in the ability to walk in stroke patients than the standard therapies NDT and TT. For this purpose, a clinical evaluation in the prospective randomized and controlled parallel group design was carried out with 45 patients after stroke. 45 patients with lower extremity hemiparesis or insecure and asymmetric gait were admitted in the acute phase after stroke. In 10 patients, the study was discontinued during the intervention phase, including 1 patient with an adverse event following the TT. The test battery used included static posturography and kinematic 2D gait analysis on the treadmill in addition to methods for determining walking performance such as Fast Gait Speed Test, 3-minute Walking Time Test and an apparatus gait analysis with the Bessou locometer. In extension of the previous study situation, this method was conceived and used for the first time for this research question and this patient collective. It enabled a differentiated and side-related assessment of the quality of movement. The primary endpoints of the study were the longitudinal gait parameters cadence, walking speed and stride length. Secondary endpoints included step symmetry, walking time, static balance, and walking quality of motion. Pre-post effects were calculated for the entire sample and for each group by T-tests and when normal distribution was not given, the Wilcoxon signed rank test was used. Covariance analysis with two covariates was performed to determine the differences in the effects of the three interventions: (1) the respective pre-intervention parameter and (2) the time between the acute event and the beginning of the study. For individual measurement parameters, the preconditions of the covariance analysis were not met, so that a Kruskal-Wallis H test was performed instead. The significance level was set to p <0.05 and for group-specific pre-post effects to p> 0.016. Effect sizes were calculated using Cohen's d. There were data from 35 patients (RAS-TT: N = 11, TT: N = 13, NDT: N = 11) with an age of 63.6 ± 8.6 years, and with a time between acute event and start of study of 42.1 ± Evaluated 23.7 days. In the post assessment, the RAS-TT showed greater improvements in the cadence (F (2,34) = 7,656, p = 0.002, partial η2 = 0.338), and the group contrasts showed significant differences in favor of RAS-TT and a tendency for greater improvement in walking speed (F (2.34) = 3.864, p = 0.032, partial η2 = 0.205). The results on step symmetry and on the quality of movement also indicated a superiority of the new therapeutic approach RAS-TT, although no statistical significance was achieved in the group comparisons. The parameters stride length, walking duration, and static equilibrium did not show any specific effects of RAS-TT. For the first time, the study provides evidence for clinical superiority of RAS-TT over standard therapies. Further development and research of this innovative therapeutic approach may contribute to improved gait rehabilitation of stroke patients in the future.

