Funktionelle Charakterisierung des bakteriellen Typ-III Effektorproteins HopZ1a in Nicotiana benthamiana
Functional characterization of the bacterial type-III effector protein HopZ1a in Nicotiana benthamiana
- Um das Immunsystem der Pflanze zu manipulieren translozieren gram-negative pathogene Bakterien Typ-III Effektorproteine (T3E) über ein Typ-III Sekretionssystem (T3SS) in die pflanzliche Wirtszelle. Dort lokalisieren T3Es in verschiedenen subzellulären Kompartimenten, wo sie Zielproteine modifizieren und so die Infektion begünstigen. HopZ1a, ein T3E des Pflanzenpathogens Pseudomonas syringae pv. syringae, ist eine Acetyltransferase und lokalisiert über ein Myristolierungsmotiv an der Plasmamembran der Wirtszelle. Obwohl gezeigt wurde, dass HopZ1a die frühe Signalweiterleitung an der Plasmamembran stört, wurde bisher kein mit der Plasmamembran assoziiertes Zielprotein für diesen T3E identifiziert. Um bisher unbekannte HopZ1a-Zieleproteine zu identifizieren wurde im Vorfeld dieser Arbeit eine Hefe-Zwei-Hybrid-Durchmusterung mit einer cDNA-Bibliothek aus Tabak durchgeführt, wobei ein nicht näher charakterisiertes Remorin als Interaktor gefunden wurde. Bei dem Remorin handelt es sich um einen Vertreter der Gruppe 4 der Remorin-Familie,Um das Immunsystem der Pflanze zu manipulieren translozieren gram-negative pathogene Bakterien Typ-III Effektorproteine (T3E) über ein Typ-III Sekretionssystem (T3SS) in die pflanzliche Wirtszelle. Dort lokalisieren T3Es in verschiedenen subzellulären Kompartimenten, wo sie Zielproteine modifizieren und so die Infektion begünstigen. HopZ1a, ein T3E des Pflanzenpathogens Pseudomonas syringae pv. syringae, ist eine Acetyltransferase und lokalisiert über ein Myristolierungsmotiv an der Plasmamembran der Wirtszelle. Obwohl gezeigt wurde, dass HopZ1a die frühe Signalweiterleitung an der Plasmamembran stört, wurde bisher kein mit der Plasmamembran assoziiertes Zielprotein für diesen T3E identifiziert. Um bisher unbekannte HopZ1a-Zieleproteine zu identifizieren wurde im Vorfeld dieser Arbeit eine Hefe-Zwei-Hybrid-Durchmusterung mit einer cDNA-Bibliothek aus Tabak durchgeführt, wobei ein nicht näher charakterisiertes Remorin als Interaktor gefunden wurde. Bei dem Remorin handelt es sich um einen Vertreter der Gruppe 4 der Remorin-Familie, weshalb es in NbREM4 umbenannt wurde. Durch den Einsatz verschiedener Interaktionsstudien konnte demonstriert werden, dass HopZ1a mit NbREM4 in Hefe, in vitro und in planta wechselwirkt. Es wurde ferner deutlich, dass HopZ1a auf spezifische Weise mit dem konservierten C-Terminus von NbREM4 interagiert, das Remorin jedoch in vitro nicht acetyliert. Analysen mittels BiFC haben zudem ergeben, dass NbREM4 in Homodimeren an der Plasmamembran lokalisiert, wo auch die Interaktion mit HopZ1a stattfindet. Eine funktionelle Charakterisierung von NbREM4 ergab, dass das Remorin eine spezifische Rolle im Immunsystem der Pflanze einnimmt. Die transiente Expression in N. benthamiana induziert die Expression von Abwehrgenen sowie einen veränderten Blattphänotyp. In A. thaliana wird HopZ1a über das Decoy ZED1 und das R-Protein ZAR1 erkannt, was zur Auslösung einer starken Hypersensitiven Antwort (HR von hypersensitive response) führt. Es konnte im Rahmen dieser Arbeit gezeigt werden, dass ZAR1 in N. benthamiana konserviert ist, NbREM4 jedoch nicht in der ETI als Decoy fungiert. Mit Hilfe einer Hefe-Zwei-Hybrid-Durchmusterung mit NbZAR1 als Köder konnten zwei Proteine, die Catalase CAT1 und der Protonenpumpeninteraktor PPI1, als Interaktoren von NbZAR1 identifiziert werden, welche möglicherweise in der Regulation der HR eine Rolle spielen. Aus Voruntersuchungen war bekannt, dass NbREM4 mit weiteren, nicht näher charakterisierten Proteinen aus Tabak interagieren könnte. Eine phylogenetische Einordnung hat gezeigt, dass es sich um die bekannte Immun-Kinase PBS1 sowie zwei E3-Ubiquitin-Ligasen, NbSINA1 und NbSINAL3, handelt. PBS1 interagiert mit NbREM4 an der Plasmamembran und phosphoryliert das Remorin innerhalb des intrinsisch ungeordneten N-Terminus. Mittels Massenspektrometrie konnten die Serine an Position 64 und 65 innerhalb der Aminosäuresequenz von NbREM4 als PBS1-abhängige Phosphorylierungsstellen identifiziert wurden. NbSINA1 und NbSINAL3 besitzen in vitro Ubiquitinierungsaktivität, bilden Homo- und Heterodimere und interagieren ebenfalls mit dem N-terminalen Teil von NbREM4, wobei sie das Remorin in vitro nicht ubiquitinieren. Aus den in dieser Arbeit gewonnenen Ergebnissen lässt sich ableiten, dass der bakterielle T3E HopZ1a gezielt mit dem Tabak-Remorin NbREM4 an der Plasmamembran interagiert und über einen noch unbekannten Mechanismus mit dem Immunsystem der Pflanze interferiert, wobei NbREM4 möglicherweise eine Rolle als Adapter- oder Ankerprotein zukommt, über welches HopZ1a mit weiteren Immunkomponenten interagiert. NbREM4 ist Teil eines größeren Immunnetzwerkes, zu welchem die bekannte Immun-Kinase PBS1 und zwei E3-Ubiquitin-Ligasen gehören. Mit NbREM4 konnte damit erstmalig ein membranständiges Protein mit einer Funktion im Immunsystem der Pflanze als Zielprotein von HopZ1a identifiziert werden.…
- In order to manipulate the plant's immune system, gram-negative pathogenic bacteria inject type-III effector proteins (T3E) via a type III secretion system (T3SS) into the plant host cell. Inside the cell, T3Es localize to different subcellular compartments, where they modify target proteins and thereby promote the infection. HopZ1a, a T3E of the plant pathogen Pseudomonas syringae pv. syringae is an acetyltransferase and localizes to the plasma membrane. Although it has been shown that HopZ1a interferes with early signal transduction at the plasma membrane, no dedicated plasma membrane-associated target protein has been identified so far. To identify unknown HopZ1a target proteins, a yeast two-hybrid screening using a cDNA library from tobacco was performed in advance of this work. The screen identified a previously uncharacterized remorin-family protein as a putative interactor of HopZ1a. Using phylogenetic analyses, the remorin could be classified as a group 4 remorin family member and therefore was renamed NbREM4. By usingIn order to manipulate the plant's immune system, gram-negative pathogenic bacteria inject type-III effector proteins (T3E) via a type III secretion system (T3SS) into the plant host cell. Inside the cell, T3Es localize to different subcellular compartments, where they modify target proteins and thereby promote the infection. HopZ1a, a T3E of the plant pathogen Pseudomonas syringae pv. syringae is an acetyltransferase and localizes to the plasma membrane. Although it has been shown that HopZ1a interferes with early signal transduction at the plasma membrane, no dedicated plasma membrane-associated target protein has been identified so far. To identify unknown HopZ1a target proteins, a yeast two-hybrid screening using a cDNA library from tobacco was performed in advance of this work. The screen identified a previously uncharacterized remorin-family protein as a putative interactor of HopZ1a. Using phylogenetic analyses, the remorin could be classified as a group 4 remorin family member and therefore was renamed NbREM4. By using different interaction studies, it has could be demonstrated that HopZ1a interacts with NbREM4 in yeast, in vitro, and in planta. It also became evident that HopZ1a specifically interacts with the conserved C-terminus of NbREM4 but does not acetylate it. BiFC analyses showed that NbREM4 localizes in homodimers at the plasma membrane, and NbREM4 interacts with HopZ1a in this subcellular compartment. From preliminary studies it was known that NbREM4 may interact with other uncharacterized proteins from tobacco. A phylogenetic analysis revealed the immune kinase NbPBS1 and two E3 ubiquitin ligases, NbSINA1 and NbSINAL3, as putative NbREM4 interacting proteins. Analysis showed that NbPBS1 interacts with NbREM4 at the plasma membrane and phosphorylates the Remorin within the intrinsically disordered N-terminus. By means of mass spectrometry, serines at position 64 and 65 within the amino acid sequence of NbREM4 were identified as PBS1-dependent phosphorylation sites. NbSINA1 and NbSINAL3 have in vitro ubiquitination activity and also interact with the N-terminal part of NbREM4, but do not ubiquitinate it. It has already been shown that, in Arabidopsis thaliana, HopZ1a is recognized by the R protein ZAR1. In the presence of the effector, ZAR1 induces a strong hypersensitive response (HR) of the cell. In this study it could be confirmed that ZAR1 is conserved in Nicotiana benthamiana and is also responsible for the recognition of HopZ1a. In addition, a yeast two-hybrid screen revealed the catalase CAT1 and the proton pump interactor PPI1 as putative NbZAR1-interacting proteins, possibly contributing to the downstream activation of HR. From the results obtained in this work, it can be deduced that the bacterial T3E HopZ1a specifically interacts with the Remorin NbREM4 at the plasma membrane and interferes with the immune system via a yet unknown mechanism. NbREM4 is part of a larger immune network that includes NbPBS1 and two E3 ligases. With NbREM4, the first membrane-associated target protein of HopZ1a could have been identified.…
|Philip AlbersORCiD
|Jörg FettkeORCiDGND, Philipp FrankenORCiDGND
|Frederik Börnke
|Doctoral Thesis
|German
|2018
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2019/05/21
|2019/06/11
|HopZ1a; PBS1; Pseudomonas syringae; Remorin; pflanzliches Immunsystem
HopZ1a; PBS1; Pseudomonas syringae; Remorin; plant immune system
|viii, 134
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht