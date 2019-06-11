Funktionelle Charakterisierung des bakteriellen Typ-III Effektorproteins HopZ1a in Nicotiana benthamiana

In order to manipulate the plant's immune system, gram-negative pathogenic bacteria inject type-III effector proteins (T3E) via a type III secretion system (T3SS) into the plant host cell. Inside the cell, T3Es localize to different subcellular compartments, where they modify target proteins and thereby promote the infection. HopZ1a, a T3E of the plant pathogen Pseudomonas syringae pv. syringae is an acetyltransferase and localizes to the plasma membrane. Although it has been shown that HopZ1a interferes with early signal transduction at the plasma membrane, no dedicated plasma membrane-associated target protein has been identified so far. To identify unknown HopZ1a target proteins, a yeast two-hybrid screening using a cDNA library from tobacco was performed in advance of this work. The screen identified a previously uncharacterized remorin-family protein as a putative interactor of HopZ1a. Using phylogenetic analyses, the remorin could be classified as a group 4 remorin family member and therefore was renamed NbREM4. By using

In order to manipulate the plant's immune system, gram-negative pathogenic bacteria inject type-III effector proteins (T3E) via a type III secretion system (T3SS) into the plant host cell. Inside the cell, T3Es localize to different subcellular compartments, where they modify target proteins and thereby promote the infection. HopZ1a, a T3E of the plant pathogen Pseudomonas syringae pv. syringae is an acetyltransferase and localizes to the plasma membrane. Although it has been shown that HopZ1a interferes with early signal transduction at the plasma membrane, no dedicated plasma membrane-associated target protein has been identified so far. To identify unknown HopZ1a target proteins, a yeast two-hybrid screening using a cDNA library from tobacco was performed in advance of this work. The screen identified a previously uncharacterized remorin-family protein as a putative interactor of HopZ1a. Using phylogenetic analyses, the remorin could be classified as a group 4 remorin family member and therefore was renamed NbREM4. By using different interaction studies, it has could be demonstrated that HopZ1a interacts with NbREM4 in yeast, in vitro, and in planta. It also became evident that HopZ1a specifically interacts with the conserved C-terminus of NbREM4 but does not acetylate it. BiFC analyses showed that NbREM4 localizes in homodimers at the plasma membrane, and NbREM4 interacts with HopZ1a in this subcellular compartment. From preliminary studies it was known that NbREM4 may interact with other uncharacterized proteins from tobacco. A phylogenetic analysis revealed the immune kinase NbPBS1 and two E3 ubiquitin ligases, NbSINA1 and NbSINAL3, as putative NbREM4 interacting proteins. Analysis showed that NbPBS1 interacts with NbREM4 at the plasma membrane and phosphorylates the Remorin within the intrinsically disordered N-terminus. By means of mass spectrometry, serines at position 64 and 65 within the amino acid sequence of NbREM4 were identified as PBS1-dependent phosphorylation sites. NbSINA1 and NbSINAL3 have in vitro ubiquitination activity and also interact with the N-terminal part of NbREM4, but do not ubiquitinate it. It has already been shown that, in Arabidopsis thaliana, HopZ1a is recognized by the R protein ZAR1. In the presence of the effector, ZAR1 induces a strong hypersensitive response (HR) of the cell. In this study it could be confirmed that ZAR1 is conserved in Nicotiana benthamiana and is also responsible for the recognition of HopZ1a. In addition, a yeast two-hybrid screen revealed the catalase CAT1 and the proton pump interactor PPI1 as putative NbZAR1-interacting proteins, possibly contributing to the downstream activation of HR. From the results obtained in this work, it can be deduced that the bacterial T3E HopZ1a specifically interacts with the Remorin NbREM4 at the plasma membrane and interferes with the immune system via a yet unknown mechanism. NbREM4 is part of a larger immune network that includes NbPBS1 and two E3 ligases. With NbREM4, the first membrane-associated target protein of HopZ1a could have been identified.

…