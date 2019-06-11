Schließen

Characterization of Mitochondrial ABC Transporter Homologues in Rhodobacter capsulatus

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Simona Riedel
Referee:Bernd MasepohlGND
Advisor:Silke Leimkühler, Elke Dittmann
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2019/05/13
Release Date:2019/06/11
Pagenumber:127
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo