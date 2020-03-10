Schließen

Modeling biological networks by action languages via answer set programming

  • We describe an approach to modeling biological networks by action languages via answer set programming. To this end, we propose an action language for modeling biological networks, building on previous work by Baral et al. We introduce its syntax and semantics along with a translation into answer set programming, an efficient Boolean Constraint Programming Paradigm. Finally, we describe one of its applications, namely, the sulfur starvation response-pathway of the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana and sketch the functionality of our system and its usage.

Download full text files

  • pmnr843.pdfeng
    (2200KB)

    SHA-1: 3f7023750dae592f2f751ffb654728508ca6ad98

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Steve Dworschak, Susanne Grell, Victoria J. Nikiforova, Torsten SchaubORCiD, Joachim Selbig
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-429846
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42984
ISSN:1572-9354
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (843)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/03/10
Year of Completion:2008
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/03/10
Tag:action language; answer set programming; biological network model
Issue:843
Pagenumber:47
Source:Constraints 13 (2008) 21–65 DOI: 10.1007/s10601-007-9031-y
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoKeine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo