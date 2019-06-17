Schließen

Cities to the rescue?

  • Despite the proliferation and promise of subnational climate initiatives, the institutional architecture of transnational municipal networks (TMNs) is not well understood. With a view to close this research gap, the article empirically assesses the assumption that TMNs are a viable substitute for ambitious international action under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). It addresses the aggregate phenomenon in terms of geographical distribution, central players, mitigation ambition and monitoring provisions. Examining thirteen networks, it finds that membership in TMNs is skewed toward Europe and North America while countries from the Global South are underrepresented; that only a minority of networks commit to quantified emission reductions and that these are not more ambitious than Parties to the UNFCCC; and finally that the monitoring provisions are fairly limited. In sum, the article shows that transnational municipal networks are not (yet) the representative, ambitious and transparent player they areDespite the proliferation and promise of subnational climate initiatives, the institutional architecture of transnational municipal networks (TMNs) is not well understood. With a view to close this research gap, the article empirically assesses the assumption that TMNs are a viable substitute for ambitious international action under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). It addresses the aggregate phenomenon in terms of geographical distribution, central players, mitigation ambition and monitoring provisions. Examining thirteen networks, it finds that membership in TMNs is skewed toward Europe and North America while countries from the Global South are underrepresented; that only a minority of networks commit to quantified emission reductions and that these are not more ambitious than Parties to the UNFCCC; and finally that the monitoring provisions are fairly limited. In sum, the article shows that transnational municipal networks are not (yet) the representative, ambitious and transparent player they are thought to be.show moreshow less

Author:Jennifer S. BansardORCiD, Philipp H. PattbergORCiDGND, Oscar WiderbergORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-429806
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42980
ISSN:1867-5808
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):Assessing the performance of transnational municipal networks in global climate governance
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Reihe (105)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/06/17
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/06/17
Tag:cities and regions; climate change; transnational networks; urban politics
Issue:105
Pagenumber:18
First Page:229
Last Page:246
Source:International Environmental Agreements: Politics, Law and Economics 17 (2017) 2 S. 229–246 DOI: 10.1007/s10784-016-9318-9
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

