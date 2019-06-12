Constraining the hydrology at Minas da Panasqueira W-Sn-Cu deposit, Portugal
Bestimmung der Hydrologie der W-Sn-Cu Lagerstätte in der Miene Panasqueira, Portugal
Considerações sobre a hidrologia do depósito de W-Sn-Cu da Panasqueira, Portugal
- This dissertation combines field and geochemical observations and analyses with numerical modeling to understand the formation of vein-hosted Sn-W ore in the Panasqueira deposit of Portugal, which is among the ten largest worldwide. The deposit is located above a granite body that is altered by magmatic-hydrothermal fluids in its upper part (greisen). These fluids are thought to be the source of metals, but that was still under debate. The goal of this study is to determine the composition and temperature of hydrothermal fluids at Panasqueira, and with that information to construct a numerical model of the hydrothermal system. The focus is on analysis of the minerals tourmaline and white mica, which formed during mineralization and are widespread throughout the deposit. Tourmaline occurs mainly in alteration zones around mineralized veins and is less abundant in the vein margins. White mica is more widespread. It is abundant in vein margins as well as alteration zones, and also occurs in the granite greisen. The laboratory workThis dissertation combines field and geochemical observations and analyses with numerical modeling to understand the formation of vein-hosted Sn-W ore in the Panasqueira deposit of Portugal, which is among the ten largest worldwide. The deposit is located above a granite body that is altered by magmatic-hydrothermal fluids in its upper part (greisen). These fluids are thought to be the source of metals, but that was still under debate. The goal of this study is to determine the composition and temperature of hydrothermal fluids at Panasqueira, and with that information to construct a numerical model of the hydrothermal system. The focus is on analysis of the minerals tourmaline and white mica, which formed during mineralization and are widespread throughout the deposit. Tourmaline occurs mainly in alteration zones around mineralized veins and is less abundant in the vein margins. White mica is more widespread. It is abundant in vein margins as well as alteration zones, and also occurs in the granite greisen. The laboratory work involved in-situ microanalysis of major- and trace elements in tourmaline and white mica, and boron-isotope analysis in both minerals by secondary ion mass spectrometry (SIMS). The boron-isotope composition of tourmaline and white mica suggests a magmatic source. Comparison of hydrothermally-altered and unaltered rocks from drill cores shows that the ore metals (W, Sn, Cu, and Zn) and As, F, Li, Rb, and Cs were introduced during the alteration. Most of these elements are also enriched in tourmaline and mica, which confirms their potential value as exploration guides to Sn-W ores elsewhere. The thermal evolution of the hydrothermal system was estimated by B-isotope exchange thermometry and the Ti-in-quartz method. Both methods yielded similar temperatures for the early hydrothermal phase: 430° to 460°C for B-isotopes and 503° ± 24°C for Ti-in-quartz. Mineral pairs from a late fault zone yield significantly lower median temperatures of 250°C. The combined results of thermometry with variations in chemical and B-isotope composition of tourmaline and mica suggest that a similar magmatic-hydrothermal fluid was active at all stages of mineralization. Mineralization in the late stage shows the same B-isotope composition as in the main stage despite a ca. 250°C cooling, which supports a multiple injection model of magmatic-hydrothermal fluids. Two-dimensional numerical simulations of convection in a multiphase NaCl hydrothermal system were conducted: (a) in order to test a new approach (lower dimensional elements) for flow through fractures and faults and (b) in order to identify conditions for horizontal fluid flow as observed in the flat-lying veins at Panasqueira. The results show that fluid flow over an intrusion (heat and fluid source) develops a horizontal component if there is sufficient fracture connectivity. Late, steep fault zones have been identified in the deposit area, which locally contain low-temperature Zn-Pb mineralization. The model results confirm that the presence of subvertical faults with enhanced permeability play a crucial role in the ascent of magmatic fluids to the surface and the recharge of meteoric waters. Finally, our model results suggest that recharge of meteoric fluids and mixing processes may be important at later stages, while flow of magmatic fluids dominate the early stages of the hydrothermal fluid circulation.…
- In dieser Dissertation werden Feldbeobachtungen und geochemische Analysen mit numerischer Modellierung kombiniert, um die Bildung von Sn-W-Cu- Mineralisation in der Erzlagerstätte Panasqueira in Portugal zu verstehen. Panasqueira gehört zu den 10 größten Sn-W Lagerstätten weltweit, sie befindet sich oberhalb eines Granitkörpers, der im oberen Bereich durch magmatisch-hydrothermale Fluide alteriert ist (Greisenbildung). Es wird postuliert, dass magmatisch Fluide die Quelle für Metalle sind, das wurde aber bislang nicht eindeutig bestätigt. Das Ziel dieser Arbeiten ist es, die Zusammensetzung und Temperatur der hydrothermalen Fluide in Panasqueira zu bestimmen und mit diesen Informationen ein numerisches Modell des hydrothermalen Systems zu erstellen. Der Schwerpunkt liegt auf der Untersuchung von Turmalin und Hellglimmer, welche bei der Mineralisation gebildet wurden und in der gesamten Lagerstätte weit verbreitet sind. Turmalin kommt hauptsächlich in Alterationszonen um die vererzten Quarzgänge vor, sowie weniger häufig im RandbereichIn dieser Dissertation werden Feldbeobachtungen und geochemische Analysen mit numerischer Modellierung kombiniert, um die Bildung von Sn-W-Cu- Mineralisation in der Erzlagerstätte Panasqueira in Portugal zu verstehen. Panasqueira gehört zu den 10 größten Sn-W Lagerstätten weltweit, sie befindet sich oberhalb eines Granitkörpers, der im oberen Bereich durch magmatisch-hydrothermale Fluide alteriert ist (Greisenbildung). Es wird postuliert, dass magmatisch Fluide die Quelle für Metalle sind, das wurde aber bislang nicht eindeutig bestätigt. Das Ziel dieser Arbeiten ist es, die Zusammensetzung und Temperatur der hydrothermalen Fluide in Panasqueira zu bestimmen und mit diesen Informationen ein numerisches Modell des hydrothermalen Systems zu erstellen. Der Schwerpunkt liegt auf der Untersuchung von Turmalin und Hellglimmer, welche bei der Mineralisation gebildet wurden und in der gesamten Lagerstätte weit verbreitet sind. Turmalin kommt hauptsächlich in Alterationszonen um die vererzten Quarzgänge vor, sowie weniger häufig im Randbereich der Gänge. Hellglimmer dagegen ist stärker verbreitet. Es kommt sowohl in Quarzgangrändern und Alterationszonen vor als auch im Greisenkörper. Die Laborarbeiten umfassten in-situ Mikroanalytik der Haupt- und Spurenelementgehalte von Turmalin und Hellglimmer sowie die Analyse der Bor-isotopen in beiden Mineralen mittels Sekundärionen-Massenspektrometrie (SIMS). Die Bor-Isotopenzusammensetzung von Turmalin und Hellglimmer deuten auf eine magmatische Quelle hin. Der Vergleich von hydrothermal-überprägten mit unveränderten Gesteinsproben aus Bohrkernen zeigt, dass die Erzmetalle (W, Sn, Cu, Zn) sowie As, F, Li, Rb und Cs während der Alteration hinzugefügt wurden. Die meisten dieser Elemente sind auch in Turmalin und Glimmer angereichert, womit ihre Nützlichkeit als Explorationshilfe für Sn-W-Erze in anderen Gebieten bestätigt wird. Die thermische Entwicklung des Hydrothermalsystems wurde durch B-Isotopenaustausch-Thermometrie sowie durch die Ti-in-Quarz- Methode bestimmt. Beide Methoden ergaben für die frühe Hydrothermalphase ähnliche Temperaturen: 430° - 460°C für B-Isotope und 503° ± 24°C für Ti-in-Quarz. Mineral Paare aus einer späten Verwerfungszone ergaben deutlich niedrigere B-Isotopentemperaturen von durchschnittlich 250°C. Die Kombination der Thermometrie mit den chemischen und B-Isotopenvariationen in Turmalin und Glimmer deutet darauf hin, dass ein ähnliches magmatisch-hydrothermales Fluid in allen Mineralisierungsstufen beteiligt war. Die Mineralisierung im späten Stadium zeigt dieselbe B-Isotopenzusammensetzung wie die Hauptphase trotz der Abkühlung um ca. 250°C, was ein Mehrfachinjektionsmodell des magmatisch-hydrothermalen Fluids unterstützt. Zwei-dimensionale numerische Simulationen der Konvektion in einem mehrphasen NaCl System wurden durchgeführt um: a) eine neue Methode (lower dimensional elements) für hydrothermales Fließen durch Brüche und Störungszonen zu testen und b) die Voraussetzungen für die in Panasqueira dominierende horizontale Fluidbewegung in den flach liegenden Gängen zu identifizieren. Die Ergebnisse zeigen, dass Fluidströmungen immer dann eine starke horizontale Komponente haben wenn ausreichende Bruchverbindungen im Gestein vorhanden sind. Späte, steile Bruchzonen sind in der Umgebung der Lagerstätte identifiziert worden, welche lokal niedrig-temperierte Zn-Pb Mineralisierungen führen. Die Modellergebnisse bestätigen, dass das Vorhandensein subvertikaler Störungszonen mit höherer Permeabilität eine entscheidende Rolle für den Aufstieg magmatischer Fluide zur Oberfläche und das Eindringen von meteorischen Fluiden spielen. Schließlich schlagen unsere Simulationsergebnisse vor, dass das Eindringen meteorischer Fluide und Mischungsprozesse in späteren Phasen der hydrothermalen Zirkulation wichtig sind, während magmatische Fluide in frühen Phasen dominieren.…
- O estudo apresentado na presente dissertação combina análises e observações campo e geoquímica (e.g. multi-elementar, mineral, isotópica) com modelação numérica por forma a compreender a evolução do sistema hidrotermal da Panasqueira e a formação dos filões sub-horizontais. O jazigo filoniano da Panasqueira, localizado em Portugal, encontra-se entre os dez maiores depósitos do tipo a nível mundial e é o maior produtor de W na União Europeia. O depósito desenvolveu-se a topo de um granito Varisco do tipo S, cuja cúpula se encontra greisenizada devido a circulação de fluidos de carácter magmato-hidrotermal. Pensa-se que estes fluidos sejam a fonte dos metais para a génese do jazigo, contudo esta questão tem constituído matéria de grande debate. Por forma, a compreender a evolução hidrotermal e construir um modelo numérico capaz de simular a hidrologia do sistema hidrotermal da Panasqueira, este trabalho envolveu a determinação da composição e temperatura dos fluidos hidrotermais. Para o efeito, este estudo concentrou-se naO estudo apresentado na presente dissertação combina análises e observações campo e geoquímica (e.g. multi-elementar, mineral, isotópica) com modelação numérica por forma a compreender a evolução do sistema hidrotermal da Panasqueira e a formação dos filões sub-horizontais. O jazigo filoniano da Panasqueira, localizado em Portugal, encontra-se entre os dez maiores depósitos do tipo a nível mundial e é o maior produtor de W na União Europeia. O depósito desenvolveu-se a topo de um granito Varisco do tipo S, cuja cúpula se encontra greisenizada devido a circulação de fluidos de carácter magmato-hidrotermal. Pensa-se que estes fluidos sejam a fonte dos metais para a génese do jazigo, contudo esta questão tem constituído matéria de grande debate. Por forma, a compreender a evolução hidrotermal e construir um modelo numérico capaz de simular a hidrologia do sistema hidrotermal da Panasqueira, este trabalho envolveu a determinação da composição e temperatura dos fluidos hidrotermais. Para o efeito, este estudo concentrou-se na caracterização geoquímica e isotópica de turmalina e mica branca, as quais se formaram durante os processos iniciais de alteração hidrotermal e/ou mineralização, ocorrendo em diversos contextos. A turmalina ocorre essencialmente nos halos de alteração hidrotermal que encerram os veios mineralizados e está predominantemente associada aos estádios pré-mineralização. Em contraste, a mica branca ocorre em diversos contextos: greisen, filões (salbandas), e halos de alteração hidrotermal, estando associada quer aos estádios precoces, quer aos estádios principais de mineralização. O trabalho laboratorial envolveu análises in-situ de elementos maiores e traço em turmalina e mica, e análises isotópicas (isótopos de boro) em ambas as fases minerais através de espectrometria de massa por iões secundários (SIMS). As composições isotópicas da turmalina e mica branca sugerem uma fonte magmática para os fluidos hidrotermais. A comparação dos dados de litogeoquímica dos metassedimentos alterados e não alterados mostra que os metais (W, Sn, Cu e Zn), assim como em As, F, Li, Rb e Cs foram introduzidos durante o processo de alteração hidrotermal. Parte substancial destes elementos encontram-se também enriquecidos na mica e turmalina, o que confirma o seu potencial valor como vectores de prospecção mineral para os depósitos de W-Sn. A evolução térmica do sistema hidrotermal da Panasqueira foi estimada utilizando geotermómetros minerais. O geotermómetro do quartzo (Ti-in-quartz) indica temperaturas de 503° ± 24°C para a alteração precoce das rochas encaixantes, o que é consistente com as temperaturas médias de 430° a 460°C} obtidas através da geotermometria isotópica de boro em turmalina e mica branca nas salbandas micáceas. As zonas de falha estudadas através da utilização de pares-minerais indicam temperaturas médias substancialmente mais baixas (250°C). A combinação dos estudos de geotermometria mineral com as variações químicas e isotópicas obtidas para a turmalina e mica sugerem que um fluido magmático-hidrotermal relativamente homogéneo esteve activo durante todos os estádios de mineralização. Durante estádios tardios, a os fluidos mineralizantes possuem as mesmas composições isotópicas obtidas para os estádios principais, embora que registando um arrefecimento de ca. 250°C, o que suporta um modelo dinâmico com múltiplas injecções de fluidos magmático-hidrotermais. Simulações numéricas bidimensionais da convecção num sistema hidrotermal multifásico salino foram conduzidas: (i) para testar uma nova metodologia (“lower dimensional elements”) capaz de traduzir o fluxo de fluidos através de fracturas e falhas e, (ii) para identificar as condições do fluxo horizontal observado nos filões sub-horizontais da Panasqueira. Os resultados mostram que o escoamento dos fluidos em associação com uma intrusão (fonte de calor e fluidos) desenvolve uma componente horizontal, desde que haja conectividade suficiente. Falhas tardias inclinadas identificadas na área contem localmente mineralização de Zn e Pb de baixa temperatura. Os resultados dos modelos numéricos confirmam que a presença de falhas sub-verticais de permeabilidade acrescida tem um papel crucial na ascensão de fluidos magmáticos até a superfície e na infiltração de águas meteóricas. Por fim, os resultados das simulações sugerem que a infiltração de águas meteóricas e processos de mistura de fluidos possam ser importantes durantes os estádios tardios, enquanto os fluidos de carácter magmático dominam os estádios iniciais da circulação hidrotermal dos fluidos.…
Marta Sofia Ferreira Codeco
urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-429752
https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42975
Philipp Weis, Uwe Altenberger, Axel K. Schmitt
Philipp Weis, Jörg Erzinger
Doctoral Thesis
English
2019
Universität Potsdam
Universität Potsdam
2019/04/18
2019/06/12
|Alterationsgeochemie; Bor-isotopen; Fluid-strömungen; LA-ICP-MS; Muscovit; Panasqueira; SIMS; Turmalin; Wofram-Zinn Lagerstätte; magmatisch-hydrothermale Systeme; numerische Modellierung; strukturelle Kontrolle
Boron isotopes; LA-ICP-MS; Panasqueira; SIMS; alteration geochemistry; fluid flow; fracture-controlled; magmatic-hydrothermal systems; muscovite; numerical simulation; tourmaline; tungsten-tin deposits
Isótopos de Boro; LA-ICP-MS; Panasqueira; SIMS; controlo estrutural; depósitos de volfrâmio-estanho; fluxo de fluidos; geoquímica da alteração hidrotermal; muscovite; simulações numéricas; sistemas magmático-hidrotermais; turmalina
xxviii, 232
Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
