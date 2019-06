The thesis comprises three experimental studies, which were carried out to unravel the short- as well as the long-term mechanical properties of shale rocks. Short-term mechanical properties such as compressive strength and Young’s modulus were taken from recorded stress-strain curves of constant strain rate tests. Long-term mechanical properties are represented by the time– dependent creep behavior of shales. This was obtained from constant stress experiments, where the test duration ranged from a couple minutes up to two weeks. A profound knowledge of the mechanical behavior of shales is crucial to reliably estimate the potential of a shale reservoir for an economical and sustainable extraction of hydrocarbons (HC). In addition, healing of clay-rich forming cap rocks involving creep and compaction is important for underground storage of carbon dioxide and nuclear waste. Chapter 1 introduces general aspects of the research topic at hand and highlights the motivation for conducting this study. At present, a shift from energy recovered

The thesis comprises three experimental studies, which were carried out to unravel the short- as well as the long-term mechanical properties of shale rocks. Short-term mechanical properties such as compressive strength and Young’s modulus were taken from recorded stress-strain curves of constant strain rate tests. Long-term mechanical properties are represented by the time– dependent creep behavior of shales. This was obtained from constant stress experiments, where the test duration ranged from a couple minutes up to two weeks. A profound knowledge of the mechanical behavior of shales is crucial to reliably estimate the potential of a shale reservoir for an economical and sustainable extraction of hydrocarbons (HC). In addition, healing of clay-rich forming cap rocks involving creep and compaction is important for underground storage of carbon dioxide and nuclear waste. Chapter 1 introduces general aspects of the research topic at hand and highlights the motivation for conducting this study. At present, a shift from energy recovered from conventional resources e.g., coal towards energy provided by renewable resources such as wind or water is a big challenge. Gas recovered from unconventional reservoirs (shale plays) is considered a potential bridge technology. In Chapter 2, short-term mechanical properties of two European mature shale rocks are presented, which were determined from constant strain rate experiments performed at ambient and in situ deformation conditions (confining pressure, pc ≤ 100 MPa, temperature, T ≤ 125 °C, representing pc, T - conditions at < 4 km depth) using a Paterson– type gas deformation apparatus. The investigated shales were mainly from drill core material of Posidonia (Germany) shale and weathered material of Bowland (United Kingdom) shale. The results are compared with mechanical properties of North American shales. Triaxial compression tests performed perpendicular to bedding revealed semibrittle deformation behavior of Posidonia shale with pronounced inelastic deformation. This is in contrast to Bowland shale samples that deformed brittle and displayed predominantly elastic deformation. The static Young’s modulus, E, and triaxial compressive strength, σTCS, determined from recorded stress-strain curves strongly depended on the applied confining pressure and sample composition, whereas the influence of temperature and strain rate on E and σTCS was minor. Shales with larger amounts of weak minerals (clay, mica, total organic carbon) yielded decreasing E and σTCS. This may be related to a shift from deformation supported by a load-bearing framework of hard phases (e.g., quartz) towards deformation of interconnected weak minerals, particularly for higher fractions of about 25 – 30 vol% weak phases. Comparing mechanical properties determined at reservoir conditions with mechanical data applying effective medium theories revealed that E and σTCS of Posidonia and Bowland shale are close to the lower (Reuss) bound. Brittleness B is often quoted as a measure indicating the response of a shale formation to stimulation and economic production. The brittleness, B, of Posidonia and Bowland shale, estimated from E, is in good agreement with the experimental results. This correlation may be useful to predict B from sonic logs, from which the (dynamic) Young’s modulus can be retrieved. Chapter 3 presents a study of the long-term creep properties of an immature Posidonia shale. Constant stress experiments (σ = const.) were performed at elevated confining pressures (pc = 50 – 200 MPa) and temperatures (T = 50 – 200 °C) to simulate reservoir pc, T - conditions. The Posidonia shale samples were acquired from a quarry in South Germany. At stresses below ≈ 84 % compressive strength of Posidonia shale, at high temperature and low confining pressure, samples showed pronounced transient (primary) creep with high deformation rates in the semibrittle regime. Sample deformation was mainly accommodated by creep of weak sample constituents and pore space reduction. An empirical power law relation between strain and time, which also accounts for the influence of pc, T and σ on creep strain was formulated to describe the primary creep phase. Extrapolation of the results to a creep period of several years, which is the typical time interval for a large production decline, suggest that fracture closure is unlikely at low stresses. At high stresses as expected for example at the contact between the fracture surfaces and proppants added during stimulation measures, subcritical crack growth may lead to secondary and tertiary creep. An empirical power law is suggested to describe secondary creep of shale rocks as a function of stress, pressure and temperature. The predicted closure rates agree with typical production decline curves recorded during the extraction of hydrocarbons. At the investigated conditions, the creep behavior of Posidonia shale was found to correlate with brittleness, calculated from sample composition. In Chapter 4 the creep properties of mature Posidonia and Bowland shales are presented. The observed long-term creep behavior is compared to the short-term behavior determined in Chapter 2. Creep experiments were performed at simulated reservoir conditions of pc = 50 – 115 MPa and T = 75 – 150 °C. Similar to the mechanical response of immature Posidonia shale samples investigated in Chapter 3, creep strain rates of mature Bowland and Posidonia shales were enhanced with increasing stress and temperature and decreasing confining pressures. Depending on applied deformation conditions, samples displayed either only a primary (decelerating) or in addition also a secondary (quasi-steady state) and subsequently a tertiary (accelerating) creep phase before failure. At the same deformation conditions, creep strain of Posidonia shale, which is rich in weak constituents, is tremendously higher than of quartz-rich Bowland shale. Typically, primary creep strain is again mostly accommodated by deformation of weak minerals and local pore space reduction. At the onset of tertiary creep most of the deformation was accommodated by micro crack growth. A power law was used to characterize the primary creep phase of Posidonia and Bowland shale. Primary creep strain of shale rocks is inversely correlated to triaxial compressive strength and brittleness, as described in Chapter 2. Chapter 5 provides a synthesis of the experimental findings and summarizes the major results of the studies presented in Chapters 2 – 4 and potential applications in the Exploration & Production industry. Chapter 6 gives a brief outlook on potential future experimental research that would help to further improve our understanding of processes leading to fracture closure involving proppant embedment in unconventional shale gas reservoirs. Such insights may allow to improve stimulation techniques aimed at maintaining economical extraction of hydrocarbons over several years.

