Schließen

The role of human values in sustainable consumption

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Alexandra Hüttel
Referee:Ingo BalderjahnORCiD, Christoph Rasche, Katharina Hölzle
Advisor:Ingo Balderjahn, Christoph Rasche
Document Type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting Institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2019/05/16
Release Date:2019/05/24
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo