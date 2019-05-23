Crux Scenica
|Author:
|Heiko Christians
|ISBN:
|978-3-8376-3366-5
|Parent Title (German):
|Metabasis ; 18
|Subtitle (German):
|eine Kulturgeschichte der Szene von Aischylos bis YouTube
|Publisher:
|transcript
|Place of publication:
|Bielefeld
|Document Type:
|Monograph/Edited Volume
|Language:
|German
|Year of Completion:
|2016
|Release Date:
|2019/05/23
|Pagenumber:
|312
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Künste und Medien
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|7 Künste und Unterhaltung / 70 Künste / 700 Künste; Bildende und angewandte Kunst