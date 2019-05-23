Schließen

Crux Scenica

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Heiko Christians
ISBN:978-3-8376-3366-5
Parent Title (German):Metabasis ; 18
Subtitle (German):eine Kulturgeschichte der Szene von Aischylos bis YouTube
Publisher:transcript
Place of publication:Bielefeld
Document Type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:German
Year of Completion:2016
Release Date:2019/05/23
Pagenumber:312
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Künste und Medien
Dewey Decimal Classification:7 Künste und Unterhaltung / 70 Künste / 700 Künste; Bildende und angewandte Kunst

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo