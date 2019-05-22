Scrambling as formal movement
|Author:
|Gisbert Fanselow
|ISBN:
|978-1-107-00198-5
|Parent Title (English):
|Contrasts and Positions in Information Structure
|Publisher:
|Cambridge University Press
|Place of publication:
|Cambridge
|Document Type:
|Part of a Book
|Language:
|English
|Year of Completion:
|2012
|Release Date:
|2019/05/22
|First Page:
|267
|Last Page:
|295
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik