Transition to synchrony in finite Kuramoto ensembles

Synchronization – the adjustment of rhythms among coupled self-oscillatory systems – is a fascinating dynamical phenomenon found in many biological, social, and technical systems. The present thesis deals with synchronization in finite ensembles of weakly coupled self-sustained oscillators with distributed frequencies. The standard model for the description of this collective phenomenon is the Kuramoto model – partly due to its analytical tractability in the thermodynamic limit of infinitely many oscillators. Similar to a phase transition in the thermodynamic limit, an order parameter indicates the transition from incoherence to a partially synchronized state. In the latter, a part of the oscillators rotates at a common frequency. In the finite case, fluctuations occur, originating from the quenched noise of the finite natural frequency sample. We study intermediate ensembles of a few hundred oscillators in which fluctuations are comparably strong but which also allow for a comparison to frequency distributions in the infinite

Synchronization – the adjustment of rhythms among coupled self-oscillatory systems – is a fascinating dynamical phenomenon found in many biological, social, and technical systems. The present thesis deals with synchronization in finite ensembles of weakly coupled self-sustained oscillators with distributed frequencies. The standard model for the description of this collective phenomenon is the Kuramoto model – partly due to its analytical tractability in the thermodynamic limit of infinitely many oscillators. Similar to a phase transition in the thermodynamic limit, an order parameter indicates the transition from incoherence to a partially synchronized state. In the latter, a part of the oscillators rotates at a common frequency. In the finite case, fluctuations occur, originating from the quenched noise of the finite natural frequency sample. We study intermediate ensembles of a few hundred oscillators in which fluctuations are comparably strong but which also allow for a comparison to frequency distributions in the infinite limit. First, we define an alternative order parameter for the indication of a collective mode in the finite case. Then we test the dependence of the degree of synchronization and the mean rotation frequency of the collective mode on different characteristics for different coupling strengths. We find, first numerically, that the degree of synchronization depends strongly on the form (quantified by kurtosis) of the natural frequency sample and the rotation frequency of the collective mode depends on the asymmetry (quantified by skewness) of the sample. Both findings are verified in the infinite limit. With these findings, we better understand and generalize observations of other authors. A bit aside of the general line of thoughts, we find an analytical expression for the volume contraction in phase space. The second part of this thesis concentrates on an ordering effect of the finite-size fluctuations. In the infinite limit, the oscillators are separated into coherent and incoherent thus ordered and disordered oscillators. In finite ensembles, finite-size fluctuations can generate additional order among the asynchronous oscillators. The basic principle – noise-induced synchronization – is known from several recent papers. Among coupled oscillators, phases are pushed together by the order parameter fluctuations, as we on the one hand show directly and on the other hand quantify with a synchronization measure from directed statistics between pairs of passive oscillators. We determine the dependence of this synchronization measure from the ratio of pairwise natural frequency difference and variance of the order parameter fluctuations. We find a good agreement with a simple analytical model, in which we replace the deterministic fluctuations of the order parameter by white noise.

…