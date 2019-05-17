Schließen

Integrated assessment of short-term direct and indirect economic flood impacts including uncertainty quantification

  • Understanding and quantifying total economic impacts of flood events is essential for flood risk management and adaptation planning. Yet, detailed estimations of joint direct and indirect flood-induced economic impacts are rare. In this study an innovative modeling procedure for the joint assessment of short-term direct and indirect economic flood impacts is introduced. The procedure is applied to 19 economic sectors in eight federal states of Germany after the flood events in 2013. The assessment of the direct economic impacts is object-based and considers uncertainties associated with the hazard, the exposed objects and their vulnerability. The direct economic impacts are then coupled to a supply-side Input-Output-Model to estimate the indirect economic impacts. The procedure provides distributions of direct and indirect economic impacts which capture the associated uncertainties. The distributions of the direct economic impacts in the federal states are plausible when compared to reported values. The ratio between indirect andUnderstanding and quantifying total economic impacts of flood events is essential for flood risk management and adaptation planning. Yet, detailed estimations of joint direct and indirect flood-induced economic impacts are rare. In this study an innovative modeling procedure for the joint assessment of short-term direct and indirect economic flood impacts is introduced. The procedure is applied to 19 economic sectors in eight federal states of Germany after the flood events in 2013. The assessment of the direct economic impacts is object-based and considers uncertainties associated with the hazard, the exposed objects and their vulnerability. The direct economic impacts are then coupled to a supply-side Input-Output-Model to estimate the indirect economic impacts. The procedure provides distributions of direct and indirect economic impacts which capture the associated uncertainties. The distributions of the direct economic impacts in the federal states are plausible when compared to reported values. The ratio between indirect and direct economic impacts shows that the sectors Manufacturing, Financial and Insurance activities suffered the most from indirect economic impacts. These ratios also indicate that indirect economic impacts can be almost as high as direct economic impacts. They differ strongly between the economic sectors indicating that the application of a single factor as a proxy for the indirect impacts of all economic sectors is not appropriate.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • pmnr708.pdfeng
    (2248KB)

    SHA-1: c9d4780186d4c88b5f13cbc4f617e13a0bd9bd14

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Tobias SiegORCiDGND, Thomas ShinkoORCiD, Kristin VogelORCiDGND, Reinhard MechlerORCiD, Bruno MerzORCiDGND, Heidi KreibichORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-429119
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42911
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (708)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/05/17
Year of Completion:2019
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/05/17
Tag:Costs; Damage; Disasters; Event; Germany; Hazards; Inoperability; June 2013; Losses; Model
Issue:708
Pagenumber:21
Source:PLoS ONE 14 (2019) 4 DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0212932
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo