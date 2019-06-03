Probing the pathways of free charge generation and recombination in organic solar cells
Pfade der Generierung und Rekombination freier Ladungsträger in organischen Solarzellen
- Organic semiconductors are a promising class of materials. Their special properties are the particularly good absorption, low weight and easy processing into thin films. Therefore, intense research has been devoted to the realization of thin film organic solar cells (OPVs). Because of the low dielectric constant of organic semiconductors, primary excitations (excitons) are strongly bound and a type II heterojunction needs to be introduced to split these excitations into free charges. Therefore, most organic solar cells consist of at least an electron donor and electron acceptor material. For such donor acceptor systems mainly three states are relevant; the photoexcited exciton on the donor or acceptor material, the charge transfer state at the donor-acceptor interface and the charge separated state of a free electron and hole. The interplay between these states significantly determines the efficiency of organic solar cells. Due to the high absorption and the low charge carrier mobilities, the active layers are usually thin but also,Organic semiconductors are a promising class of materials. Their special properties are the particularly good absorption, low weight and easy processing into thin films. Therefore, intense research has been devoted to the realization of thin film organic solar cells (OPVs). Because of the low dielectric constant of organic semiconductors, primary excitations (excitons) are strongly bound and a type II heterojunction needs to be introduced to split these excitations into free charges. Therefore, most organic solar cells consist of at least an electron donor and electron acceptor material. For such donor acceptor systems mainly three states are relevant; the photoexcited exciton on the donor or acceptor material, the charge transfer state at the donor-acceptor interface and the charge separated state of a free electron and hole. The interplay between these states significantly determines the efficiency of organic solar cells. Due to the high absorption and the low charge carrier mobilities, the active layers are usually thin but also, exciton dissociation and free charge formation proceeds rapidely, which makes the study of carrier dynamics highly challenging. Therefore, the focus of this work was first to install new experimental setups for the investigation of the charge carrier dynamics in complete devices with superior sensitivity and time resolution and, second, to apply these methods to prototypical photovoltaic materials to address specific questions in the field of organic and hybrid photovoltaics. Regarding the first goal, a new setup combining transient absorption spectroscopy (TAS) and time delayed collection field (TDCF) was designed and installed in Potsdam. An important part of this work concerned the improvement of the electronic components with respect to time resolution and sensitivity. To this end, a highly sensitive amplifier for driving and detecting the device response in TDCF was developed. This system was then applied to selected organic and hybrid model systems with a particular focus on the understanding of the loss mechanisms that limit the fill factor and short circuit current of organic solar cells. The first model system was a hybrid photovoltaic material comprising inorganic quantum dots decorated with organic ligands. Measurements with TDCF revealed fast free carrier recombination, in part assisted by traps, while bias-assisted charge extraction measurements showed high mobility. The measured parameters then served as input for a successful description of the device performance with an analytical model. With a further improvement of the instrumentation, a second topic was the detailed analysis of non-geminate recombination in a disordered polymer:fullerene blend where an important question was the effect of disorder on the carrier dynamics. The measurements revealed that early time highly mobile charges undergo fast non-geminate recombination at the contacts, causing an apparent field dependence of free charge generation in TDCF experiments if not conducted properly. On the other hand, recombination the later time scale was determined by dispersive recombination in the bulk of the active layer, showing the characteristics of carrier dynamics in an exponential density of state distribution. Importantly, the comparison with steady state recombination data suggested a very weak impact of non-thermalized carriers on the recombination properties of the solar cells under application relevant illumination conditions. Finally, temperature and field dependent studies of free charge generation were performed on three donor-acceptor combinations, with two donor polymers of the same material family blended with two different fullerene acceptor molecules. These particular material combinations were chosen to analyze the influence of the energetic and morphology of the blend on the efficiency of charge generation. To this end, activation energies for photocurrent generation were accurately determined for a wide range of excitation energies. The results prove that the formation of free charge is via thermalized charge transfer states and does not involve hot exciton splitting. Surprisingly, activation energies were of the order of thermal energy at room temperature. This led to the important conclusion that organic solar cells perform well not because of predominate high energy pathways but because the thermalized CT states are weakly bound. In addition, a model is introduced to interconnect the dissociation efficiency of the charge transfer state with its recombination observable with photoluminescence, which rules out a previously proposed two-pool model for free charge formation and recombination. Finally, based on the results, proposals for the further development of organic solar cells are formulated.…
- Organische Halbleiter sind eine vielversprechende Materialklasse. Ihre besonderen Eigenschaften sind die gute Absorption, das geringe Gewicht und die einfache Verarbeitung zu dünnen Filmen. Daher wird intensiv an der Realisierung organischer Dünnschichtsolarzellen (OPVs) geforscht. Aufgrund der niedrigen Dielektrizitätskonstante organischer Halbleiter sind primäre Anregungen (Exzitonen) jedoch stark gebunden, und es muss ein Typ II-Heteroübergang eingeführt werden, um diese Anregungen in freie Ladungen zu trennen. Daher bestehen die meisten organischen Solarzellen aus mindestens einem Elektronendonator und einem Elektronenakzeptormaterial. Für solche Donator-Akzeptorsysteme sind hauptsächlich drei Zustünde relevant; das Exziton auf dem Donator- oder Akzeptormaterial, der Ladungstransferzustand an der Donator-Akzeptor-Grenzfläche und der ladungsgetrennte Zustand eines freien Elektrons und Lochs. Das Zusammenspiel dieser Zustände bestimmt maßgeblich die Effizienz organischer Solarzellen. Aufgrund der hohen Absorption und der geringenOrganische Halbleiter sind eine vielversprechende Materialklasse. Ihre besonderen Eigenschaften sind die gute Absorption, das geringe Gewicht und die einfache Verarbeitung zu dünnen Filmen. Daher wird intensiv an der Realisierung organischer Dünnschichtsolarzellen (OPVs) geforscht. Aufgrund der niedrigen Dielektrizitätskonstante organischer Halbleiter sind primäre Anregungen (Exzitonen) jedoch stark gebunden, und es muss ein Typ II-Heteroübergang eingeführt werden, um diese Anregungen in freie Ladungen zu trennen. Daher bestehen die meisten organischen Solarzellen aus mindestens einem Elektronendonator und einem Elektronenakzeptormaterial. Für solche Donator-Akzeptorsysteme sind hauptsächlich drei Zustünde relevant; das Exziton auf dem Donator- oder Akzeptormaterial, der Ladungstransferzustand an der Donator-Akzeptor-Grenzfläche und der ladungsgetrennte Zustand eines freien Elektrons und Lochs. Das Zusammenspiel dieser Zustände bestimmt maßgeblich die Effizienz organischer Solarzellen. Aufgrund der hohen Absorption und der geringen Ladungsträgermobilitäten sind die aktiven Schichten dünn, aber auch die Exzitonendissoziation und die Bildung freier Ladung findet auf kurzen Zeitskalen statt, was die Analyse der Ladungsträgerdynamik erschwert. Im Mittelpunkt dieser Arbeit standen daher zunächst die Installation neuer Versuchsaufbauten zur Untersuchung der Ladungsträgerdynamik in optimierten Solarzellen mit überlegener Empfindlichkeit und Zeitauflösung sowie die Anwendung dieser Methoden auf prototypische photovoltaische Materialien. Im Hinblick auf das erste Ziel wurde ein neuer Aufbau, der optische Methoden wie die zeitaufgelöste Absorptionsspektroskopie (TAS) mit optolektronischen Methoden, wie die zeitaufgelöste Ladungsextraktion (TDCF) kombiniert. Ein wichtiger Teil dieser Arbeit war die Verbesserung der elektronischen Komponenten hinsichtlich der Zeitauflösung und Empfindlichkeit. Zu diesem Zweck wurde ein hochempfindlicher Verstärker zur Ansteuerung und Detektion der Probenantwort in TDCF entwickelt. Dieser Versuchsaufbau wurde im Folgenden auf verschiedene Modellsysteme angewendet, mit besonderem Fokus auf dem Verständnis der Verlustmechanismen, die den Füllfaktor und den Kurzschlussstrom organischer Solarzellen limittieren. Das erste Modellsystem ist ein hybrides Material, das aus anorganischen Quantenpunkten mit organischen Liganden besteht. Messungen mit TDCF ergaben eine schnelle Rekombination freier Ladungsträger, die teilweise durch Fallen unterstützt wurde, während Ladungsextraktionsexperimente unter quasi-konstanter Beleuchtung eine hohe Mobilität zeigten. Mit den gemessenen Parametern konnte die Kennlinie gut mit einem analytischen Modell beschrieben werden. Mit einer weiteren Verbesserung des Aufbaus konnte ein zweites Thema, die detaillierte Analyse der nicht-geminalen Rekombination in einer ungeordneten Polymer-Fulleren-Mischung bearbeitet werden. Die Messungen zeigten, dass hochmobilen Ladungen zu frühen Zeiten eine schnelle, nicht-geminale Rekombination an den Kontakten durchlaufen, was eine scheinbare Feldabhängigkeit der Generierung freier Ladung in TDCF-Experimenten verursachen kann. Andererseits wurde die Rekombination auf längeren Zeitskalen durch dispersive Rekombination in der aktiven Schicht bestimmt, wobei die Ursache der Ladungsträgerdynamik in einer exponentiellen Verteilung der Zustandsdichte liegt. Der Vergleich mit Rekombinationsdaten im stationären Zustand ergab einen sehr schwachen Einfluss nicht-thermalisierter Ladungsträger auf die Rekombinationseigenschaften der Solarzellen unter anwendungsrelevanten Bedingungen. Schließlich wurden temperatur- und feldabhängige Studien zur Erzeugung freier Ladung an drei Donator-Akzeptor-Kombinationen durchgeführt, wobei zwei Donatorpolymere der gleichen Materialfamilie mit zwei verschiedenen Fulleren-Akzeptormolekülen gemischt wurden. Diese besonderen Materialkombinationen wurden ausgewählt, um den Einfluss der Energetik und Morphologie der Mischung auf die Effizienz der Ladungserzeugung zu analysieren. Zu diesem Zweck wurden die Aktivierungsenergien für die Photostromerzeugung für einen weiten Bereich von Anregungsenergien genau bestimmt. Die Ergebnisse beweisen, dass die Bildung freier Ladungen über thermalisierte Ladungstransferzustände erfolgt und keine Aufspaltung mit heißen Exzitonen beinhaltet. Überraschenderweise sind die Aktivierungsenergien vergleichbar mit der thermischen Energie bei Raumtemperatur. Dies führte zu der wichtigen Schlussfolgerung, dass organische Solarzellen nicht aufgrund von hochenergetischen Pfaden gut funktionieren, sondern weil die thermalisierten Ladungstransferzustände schwach gebunden sind. Darüber hinaus wird ein Modell eingeführt, um die Dissoziationseffizienz des Ladungstransferzustands mit seiner mit Photolumineszenz beobachtbaren Rekombination zu verbinden, wodurch ein zuvor vorgeschlagenes Zwei-Pool-Modell für die Bildung und Rekombination von freien Ladungen ausgeschlossen wird. Abschließend werden auf Basis der Ergebnisse Vorschläge zur Weiterentwicklung organischer Solarzellen formuliert.…
|Author:
|Jona Kurpiers
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-429099
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42909
|Subtitle (English):
|the role of excess energy and dispersive effects
|Subtitle (German):
|die Rolle von Überschussenergie und dispersiven Effekten
|Referee:
|Natalie BanerjiORCiD, Carsten DeibelORCiDGND, Dieter NeherORCiDGND
|Advisor:
|Dieter Neher, Matias Bargheer
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2019
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2019/05/15
|Release Date:
|2019/06/03
|Tag:
|organic solar cells; time resolved pump probe spectroscopy
|Pagenumber:
|VI, 128, xxi
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|PACS Classification:
|70.00.00 CONDENSED MATTER: ELECTRONIC STRUCTURE, ELECTRICAL, MAGNETIC, AND OPTICAL PROPERTIES
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International