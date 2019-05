Simulating the impact of herbicide drift exposure on non-target terrestrial plant communities

In Europe, almost half of the terrestrial landscape is used for agriculture. Thus, semi-natural habitats such as field margins are substantial for maintaining diversity in intensively managed farmlands. However, plants located at field margins are threatened by agricultural practices such as the application of pesticides within the fields. Pesticides are chemicals developed to control for undesired species within agricultural fields to enhance yields. The use of pesticides implies, however, effects on non-target organisms within and outside of the agricultural fields. Non-target organisms are organisms not intended to be sprayed or controlled for. For example, plants occurring in field margins are not intended to be sprayed, however, can be impaired due to herbicide drift exposure. The authorization of plant protection products such as herbicides requires risk assessments to ensure that the application of the product has no unacceptable effects on the environment. For non-target terrestrial plants (NTTPs), the risk assessment is based

In Europe, almost half of the terrestrial landscape is used for agriculture. Thus, semi-natural habitats such as field margins are substantial for maintaining diversity in intensively managed farmlands. However, plants located at field margins are threatened by agricultural practices such as the application of pesticides within the fields. Pesticides are chemicals developed to control for undesired species within agricultural fields to enhance yields. The use of pesticides implies, however, effects on non-target organisms within and outside of the agricultural fields. Non-target organisms are organisms not intended to be sprayed or controlled for. For example, plants occurring in field margins are not intended to be sprayed, however, can be impaired due to herbicide drift exposure. The authorization of plant protection products such as herbicides requires risk assessments to ensure that the application of the product has no unacceptable effects on the environment. For non-target terrestrial plants (NTTPs), the risk assessment is based on standardized greenhouse studies on plant individual level. To account for the protection of plant populations and communities under realistic field conditions, i.e. extrapolating from greenhouse studies to field conditions and from individual-level to community-level, assessment factors are applied. However, recent studies question the current risk assessment scheme to meet the specific protection goals for non-target terrestrial plants as suggested by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). There is a need to clarify the gaps of the current risk assessment and to include suitable higher tier options in the upcoming guidance document for non-target terrestrial plants. In my thesis, I studied the impact of herbicide drift exposure on NTTP communities using a mechanistic modelling approach. I addressed main gaps and uncertainties of the current risk assessment and finally suggested this modelling approach as a novel higher tier option in future risk assessments. Specifically, I extended the plant community model IBC-grass (Individual-based community model for grasslands) to reflect herbicide impacts on plant individuals. In the first study, I compared model predictions of short-term herbicide impacts on artificial plant communities with empirical data. I demonstrated the capability of the model to realistically reflect herbicide impacts. In the second study, I addressed the research question whether or not reproductive endpoints need to be included in future risk assessments to protect plant populations and communities. I compared the consequences of theoretical herbicide impacts on different plant attributes for long-term plant population dynamics in the community context. I concluded that reproductive endpoints only need to be considered if the herbicide effect is assumed to be very high. The endpoints measured in the current vegetative vigour and seedling emergence studies had high impacts for the dynamic of plant populations and communities already at lower effect intensities. Finally, the third study analysed long-term impacts of herbicide application for three different plant communities. This study highlighted the suitability of the modelling approach to simulate different communities and thus detecting sensitive environmental conditions. Overall, my thesis demonstrates the suitability of mechanistic modelling approaches to be used as higher tier options for risk assessments. Specifically, IBC-grass can incorporate available individual-level effect data of standardized greenhouse experiments to extrapolate to community-level under various environmental conditions. Thus, future risk assessments can be improved by detecting sensitive scenarios and including worst-case impacts on non-target plant communities.

