Schließen

Der Lotse ging von Bord?

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Hubert Thielicke
ISBN:978-3-947802-05-0
ISSN:0944-8101
Parent Title (German):WeltTrends : das außenpolitische Journal
Subtitle (German):Zum Machtwechsel in Kasastan
Publisher:WeltTrends
Place of publication:Potsdam
Document Type:Article
Language:German
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2019/05/16
Volume:27
Issue:151
First Page:14
Last Page:17
Organizational units:Extern / WeltTrends e.V. Potsdam
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo