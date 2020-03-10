Schließen

Matryoshka of special democratic forms

  • Special p-forms are forms which have components fµ1…µp equal to +1, -1 or 0 in some orthonormal basis. A p-form ϕ ∈ � pRd is called democratic if the set of nonzero components {ϕμ1...μp} is symmetric under the transitive action of a subgroup of O(d,Z) on the indices {1, . . . , d}. Knowledge of these symmetry groups allows us to define mappings of special democratic p-forms in d dimensions to special democratic P-forms in D dimensions for successively higher P = p and D = d. In particular, we display a remarkable nested structure of special forms including a U(3)-invariant 2-form in six dimensions, a G2-invariant 3-form in seven dimensions, a Spin(7)-invariant 4-form in eight dimensions and a special democratic 6-form O in ten dimensions. The latter has the remarkable property that its contraction with one of five distinct bivectors, yields, in the orthogonal eight dimensions, the Spin(7)-invariant 4-form. We discuss various properties of this ten dimensional form.

Download full text files

  • pmnr841.pdfeng
    (1665KB)

    SHA-1: 6fa7ed61bdabca282d7c33645a01b15330c613b7

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Chandrashekar DevchandORCiD, Jean Nuyts, Gregor Weingart
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-429002
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42900
ISSN:1432-0916
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (841)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/03/10
Year of Completion:2009
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/03/10
Tag:commutator subgroup; cycle decomposition; democratic form; special holonomy; transitive action
Issue:841
Pagenumber:20
First Page:545
Last Page:562
Source:Communications in Mathematical Physics 293 (2010) 545 545–562 DOI: 10.1007/s00220-009-0939-5
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung-Nicht kommerziell 2.0 Generic (cc by-nc 2.0)
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo