Matryoshka of special democratic forms
- Special p-forms are forms which have components fµ1…µp equal to +1, -1 or 0 in some orthonormal basis. A p-form ϕ ∈ � pRd is called democratic if the set of nonzero components {ϕμ1...μp} is symmetric under the transitive action of a subgroup of O(d,Z) on the indices {1, . . . , d}. Knowledge of these symmetry groups allows us to define mappings of special democratic p-forms in d dimensions to special democratic P-forms in D dimensions for successively higher P = p and D = d. In particular, we display a remarkable nested structure of special forms including a U(3)-invariant 2-form in six dimensions, a G2-invariant 3-form in seven dimensions, a Spin(7)-invariant 4-form in eight dimensions and a special democratic 6-form O in ten dimensions. The latter has the remarkable property that its contraction with one of five distinct bivectors, yields, in the orthogonal eight dimensions, the Spin(7)-invariant 4-form. We discuss various properties of this ten dimensional form.
|Author:
|Chandrashekar DevchandORCiD, Jean Nuyts, Gregor Weingart
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-429002
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42900
|ISSN:
|1432-0916
|Parent Title (German):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Series (Serial Number):
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (841)
|Document Type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2020/03/10
|Year of Completion:
|2009
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/03/10
|Tag:
|commutator subgroup; cycle decomposition; democratic form; special holonomy; transitive action
|Issue:
|841
|Pagenumber:
|20
|First Page:
|545
|Last Page:
|562
|Source:
|Communications in Mathematical Physics 293 (2010) 545 545–562 DOI: 10.1007/s00220-009-0939-5
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Licence (German):
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung-Nicht kommerziell 2.0 Generic (cc by-nc 2.0)
|Notes extern:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle