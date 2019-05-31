Analyzing global typologies of socio-ecological vulnerability
- On a planetary scale human populations need to adapt to both socio-economic and environmental problems amidst rapid global change. This holds true for coupled human-environment (socio-ecological) systems in rural and urban settings alike. Two examples are drylands and urban coasts. Such socio-ecological systems have a global distribution. Therefore, advancing the knowledge base for identifying socio-ecological adaptation needs with local vulnerability assessments alone is infeasible: The systems cover vast areas, while funding, time, and human resources for local assessments are limited. They are lacking in low an middle-income countries (LICs and MICs) in particular. But places in a specific socio-ecological system are not only unique and complex – they also exhibit similarities. But places in a specific socio-ecological system are not only unique and complex – they also exhibit similarities. A global patchwork of local rural drylands vulnerability assessments of human populations to socio-ecological and environmental problems has already been reduced to a limited number of problem structures, which typically cause vulnerability. However, the question arises whether this is also possible in urban socio-ecological systems. The question also arises whether these typologies provide added value in research beyond global change. Finally, the methodology employed for drylands needs refining and standardizing to increase its uptake in the scientific community. In this dissertation, I set out to fill these three gaps in research. The geographical focus in my dissertation is on LICs and MICs, which generally have lower capacities to adapt, and greater adaptation needs, regarding rapid global change. Using a spatially explicit indicator-based methodology, I combine geospatial and clustering methods to identify typical configurations of key factors in case studies causing vulnerability to human populations in two specific socio-ecological systems. Then I use statistical and analytical methods to interpret and appraise both the typical configurations and the global typologies they constitute. First, I improve the indicator-based methodology and then reanalyze typical global problem structures of socio-ecological drylands vulnerability with seven indicator datasets. The reanalysis confirms the key tenets and produces a more realistic and nuanced typology of eight spatially explicit problem structures, or vulnerability profiles: Two new profiles with typically high natural resource endowment emerge, in which overpopulation has led to medium or high soil erosion. Second, I determine whether the new drylands typology and its socio-ecological vulnerability concept advance a thematically linked scientific debate in human security studies: what drives violent conflict in drylands? The typology is a much better predictor for conflict distribution and incidence in drylands than regression models typically used in peace research. Third, I analyze global problem structures typically causing vulnerability in an urban socio-ecological system - the rapidly urbanizing coastal fringe (RUCF) – with eleven indicator datasets. The RUCF also shows a robust typology, and its seven profiles show huge asymmetries in vulnerability and adaptive capacity. The fastest population increase, lowest income, most ineffective governments, most prevalent poverty, and lowest adaptive capacity are all typically stacked in two profiles in LICs. This shows that beyond local case studies tropical cyclones and/or coastal flooding are neither stalling rapid population growth, nor urban expansion, in the RUCF. I propose entry points for scaling up successful vulnerability reduction strategies in coastal cities within the same vulnerability profile. This dissertation shows that patchworks of local vulnerability assessments can be generalized to structure global socio-ecological vulnerabilities in both rural and urban socio-ecological systems according to typical problems. In terms of climate-related extreme events in the RUCF, conflicting problem structures and means to deal with them are threatening to widen the development gap between LICs and high-income countries unless successful vulnerability reduction measures are comprehensively scaled up. The explanatory power for human security in drylands warrants further applications of the methodology beyond global environmental change research in the future. Thus, analyzing spatially explicit global typologies of socio-ecological vulnerability is a useful complement to local assessments: The typologies provide entry points for where to consider which generic measures to reduce typical problem structures – including the countless places without local assessments. This can save limited time and financial resources for adaptation under rapid global change.…
- Menschliche Gesellschaften müssen sich weltweit an sozioökonomische und ökologische Probleme unter rapidem globalen Wandel anpassen. Dies gilt für gekoppelte Mensch-Umwelt-Systeme (sozio-ökologische Systeme) in ländlichen und in städtischen Gebieten. Beispiele sind Trockengebiete oder urban geprägte Küsten. Solche sozio-ökologischen Systeme haben eine globale Ausdehnung. Daher ist es nicht praktikabel, die Wissensbasis zur Ermittlung des sozio-ökologischen Anpassungsbedarfs allein mit lokalen Vulnerabilitätsanalysen voranzutreiben: Die Systeme decken große Gebiete ab, während finanzielle Mittel, Zeit und Personal für lokale Analysen begrenzt sind. In Ländern mit niedrigem und mittlerem Einkommen (LICs und MICs) mangelt es daran besonders. Aber Orte in einem konkreten sozioökologischen System sind nicht nur einzigartig und komplex – sie weisen auch Gemeinsamkeiten auf. Aber Orte in einem konkreten sozioökologischen System sind nicht nur einzigartig und komplex – sie weisen auch Gemeinsamkeiten auf. Ein globaler Flickenteppich lokaler Vulnerabilitätsanalysen von Gesellschaften gegenüber sozioökonomischen und ökologischen Problemen in Trockengebieten wurde bereits auf eine begrenzte Anzahl von Problemstrukturen reduziert, die typischerweise Verwundbarkeiten verursachen. Es stellt sich jedoch die Frage, ob dies auch in urbanen sozioökologischen Systemen möglich ist. Es stellt sich auch die Frage, ob diese Typologien über die Forschung zum globalen Wandel hinaus einen Mehrwert bieten. Schließlich muss die für Trockengebiete angewandte Methodik verfeinert und standardisiert werden, um ihre Aufnahme in der Wissenschaft zu erhöhen. In dieser Dissertation habe ich versucht, diese drei Forschungslücken zu schließen. Der geografische Schwerpunkt meiner Dissertation liegt auf LICs und MICs, die im Allgemeinen über geringere Anpassungskapazitäten und einen größeren Anpassungsbedarf gegenüber schnellen globalen Wandels verfügen. Unter Verwendung einer räumlich expliziten, indikatorgestützten Methodik kombiniere ich raumbezogene und Clustering-Methoden, um typische Konfigurationen von Schlüsselfaktoren in Fallstudien zu identifizieren, die Verwundbarkeiten für Gesellschaften in zwei spezifischen sozio-ökologischen Systemen verursachen. Dann benutze ich statistische und analytische Methoden, um sowohl die typischen Konfigurationen als auch die globalen Typologien zu interpretieren und zu bewerten. Im ersten Teil verbessere ich die indikatorbasierte Methodik und reanalysiere dann typische globale Problemstrukturen sozioökologischer Verwundbarkeit in ländlichen Trockengebieten mit sieben Indikatordatensätzen. Die Reanalyse bestätigt die Kernaussagen und führt zu einer realistischeren und differenzierteren Typologie von acht räumlich expliziten Problemstrukturen bzw. Vulnerabilitätsprofilen: Zwei neue Profile mit typischer hoher natürlicher Ressourcenausstattung treten auf, in denen Überbevölkerung zu mittlerer bis hoher Bodenerosion geführt hat. Im zweiten Teil stelle ich fest, ob die neue Trockengebietstypologie und ihr sozioökologisches Vulnerabilitätskonzept eine thematisch verknüpfte wissenschaftliche Debatte über menschliche Sicherheit vorantreiben können: Was treibt gewalttätige Konflikte in Trockengebieten an? Die Typologie ist ein deutlich besserer Prädiktor für die Verteilung und Inzidenz von Konflikten in Trockengebieten als Regressionsmodelle, die typischerweise in der Friedensforschung verwendet werden. Im dritten Teil analysiere ich mit elf Indikatordatensätzen globale Problemstrukturen, die in einem urbanen sozioökologischen System - der rapide urbanisierenden Küstenzone (RUCF) – typischerweise Verwundbarkeiten verursachen. Die RUCF weist ebenfalls eine robuste Typologie auf und ihre sieben Profile zeigen große Asymmetrien in Bezug auf Vulnerabilität und Anpassungskapazität. Der schnellste Bevölkerungszuwachs, das niedrigste Einkommen, die ineffektivsten Regierungen, die am weitesten verbreitete Armut und die geringste Anpassungskapazität sind typischerweise in zwei Profilen in LICs geballt. Dies zeigt jenseits von lokalen Analysen, dass tropische Wirbelstürme und / oder Überschwemmungen im RUCF weder schnelles Bevölkerungswachstum noch städtische Expansion verhindern. Ich schlage Einstiegspunkte für die Skalierung erfolgreicher Strategien zur Reduzierung von Vulnerabilität in Küstenstädten innerhalb des gleichen Vulnerabilitätsprofils vor. Diese Dissertation zeigt, dass Flickenteppiche lokaler Vulnerabilitätsanalysen verallgemeinert werden können, um globale sozioökologische Vulnerabilitäten in ländlichen und städtischen sozioökologischen Systemen nach typischen Problemstrukturen zu systematisieren. In Bezug auf klimatische Extremereignisse drohen sich entgegenstehende Problemstrukturen und Mittel, um mit ihnen umzugehen, die Entwicklungslücke zwischen LICs und Ländern mit hohem Einkommen in der RUCF zu vergrößern, wenn erfolgreiche Maßnahmen zur Vulnerabilitätsreduzierung nicht umfassend ausgeweitet werden. Die Erklärungskraft für menschliche Sicherheit in Trockengebieten berechtigt weitere Anwendungen der Methodik über die globale Umweltforschung hinaus. Die Analyse räumlich expliziter globaler Typologien sozio-ökologischer Vulnerabilität ist daher eine sinnvolle Ergänzung zu lokalen Analysen: Die Typologien bieten Einstiegspunkte dafür, welche generischen Maßnahmen wo in Betracht zu ziehen, um typische Problemstrukturen zu reduzieren - einschließlich der unzähligen Orte ohne lokale Analysen. Dies kann begrenzte Zeit und finanzielle Ressourcen für Anpassung unter rapidem globalen Wandel sparen.…
|Author:
|Till Sterzel
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-428837
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42883
|Subtitle (English):
|the cases of human security in drylands, and rapid coastal urbanization
|Advisor:
|Jürgen Kropp, Annegret Thieken
|Document Type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/05/31
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2019/02/22
|Release Date:
|2019/05/31
|Tag:
|Socio-ecological system; adaptation; cluster analysis; coastal cities; coastal urbanization; drylands; environment; global environmental change; indicator-based analysis; patterns; resource scarcity; subnational resolution; vulnerability
|Pagenumber:
|137
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Institution name at the time of publication:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Erd- und Umweltwissenschaften
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht