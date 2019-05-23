Schließen

Assessing individual differences in discounting

  • The purpose of the project was to develop the Discounting Inventory (DI), a measure of individual differences in delay, probability, effort, and social discounting, all related to behavioral impulsivity. Over 400 items relating to four types of discounting were generated. Next, a study followed by a series of psychometric analyses of data obtained from a group of 2843 individuals was conducted. Principal Component Analysis yielded a four-factor structure of data, reflecting the four types of discounting. The results of Confirmatory Factor Analysis showed good fit of the four-factor model to data. Through several iterations of retaining and deleting items on the basis of their component loadings, item intercorrelations, and contribution to coefficient alphas, the total number of items was reduced to 48. The final 48-item version of the inventory has satisfactory psychometric characteristics, including Cronbach’s alpha and test–retest stability. In addition, significant correlations were observed between the DI and traditionalThe purpose of the project was to develop the Discounting Inventory (DI), a measure of individual differences in delay, probability, effort, and social discounting, all related to behavioral impulsivity. Over 400 items relating to four types of discounting were generated. Next, a study followed by a series of psychometric analyses of data obtained from a group of 2843 individuals was conducted. Principal Component Analysis yielded a four-factor structure of data, reflecting the four types of discounting. The results of Confirmatory Factor Analysis showed good fit of the four-factor model to data. Through several iterations of retaining and deleting items on the basis of their component loadings, item intercorrelations, and contribution to coefficient alphas, the total number of items was reduced to 48. The final 48-item version of the inventory has satisfactory psychometric characteristics, including Cronbach’s alpha and test–retest stability. In addition, significant correlations were observed between the DI and traditional discounting instruments, suggesting that the DI measures a construct similar to the behavioral discounting process. The development of the tool was based on the assumption that discounting is a personality trait. However, the present data suggest that discounting may reflect more a state than trait function.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • phr549.pdfeng
    (538KB)

    SHA-1: 5f728fbd39f24ad49cca7019ec5666fa

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Marta Malesza, Paweł OstaszewskiORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-428811
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-42881
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):construction and initial validation of the Discounting Inventory
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (549)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/05/23
Year of Completion:2017
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2019/05/23
Tag:discounting; impulsivity; personality trait; scale construction
Issue:549
Pagenumber:13
Source:Current Psychology (2017) DOI: 10.1007/s12144-017-9754-x
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät
Dewey Decimal Classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo