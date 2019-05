Erarbeitung einer P-Bilanz im Rahmen eines Konzeptes zur Sanierung und Restaurierung des Rangsdorfer Sees

Lake Rangsdorf (A = 2.44 km² , z(max) = 6 m, z(mean) = 1.930) in the district of Teltow Fläming is one of many waters in Brandenburg that currently do not meet the good status required according to the EU- Water Framework Directive. Phosphorus is generally considered the limiting element for lakes and therefore is a promising key factor for a successful lake restoration. The main objectives of this thesis were to assess the water quality of Lake Rangsdorf according to trophic aspects, to identify input pathways of phosphorus that cause the highest load as well as finding restoration measures that allow for a long-term condition improvement. In a scenario analysis, the modified one-box model was applied for predicting the Phosphorus trend in the water under different management options. The findings from the research projects can be summarized as follows: As the result of its morphometry, Lake Rangsdorf can be considered a natural eutrophic water. This also applies to its state prior to anthropogenic impacts. However, longtime

Lake Rangsdorf (A = 2.44 km² , z(max) = 6 m, z(mean) = 1.930) in the district of Teltow Fläming is one of many waters in Brandenburg that currently do not meet the good status required according to the EU- Water Framework Directive. Phosphorus is generally considered the limiting element for lakes and therefore is a promising key factor for a successful lake restoration. The main objectives of this thesis were to assess the water quality of Lake Rangsdorf according to trophic aspects, to identify input pathways of phosphorus that cause the highest load as well as finding restoration measures that allow for a long-term condition improvement. In a scenario analysis, the modified one-box model was applied for predicting the Phosphorus trend in the water under different management options. The findings from the research projects can be summarized as follows: As the result of its morphometry, Lake Rangsdorf can be considered a natural eutrophic water. This also applies to its state prior to anthropogenic impacts. However, longtime nutrient inputs from various sources (effluent discharge, intensive fish farming, runoff from sewage farms) have led to an excessive primary production. Many sources of impact have been eliminated, however, a relevant nutrient output from the catchment is still taking place. When applying phosphorus balance models and lake-type specific targets for phosphorus inlake concentration, it becomes obvious that the current external phosphorus load is exceeding the critical load required for achieving the good ecological status. The major load is carried via the natural main tributary into Lake Rangsdorf. Restoration measures for reducing surface output within its catchment represent an effective measure. Yet the scenarios also show that the adoption of further measures presumably will be necessary. A technical solution for the nutrient reduction of the inflow (P-elimination) can be used supportively, but has to be operated permanently when concentrations of phosphorus in the inflow remain at a high level. The one-box model is thus a powerful tool for selecting lake-restoration measures.

