Limiting fundamental rights in the enforcement of prison sentences in Germany in a nutshell

Author:Fabian Stam
ISBN:978-88-13-36524-0
Parent Title (French):Les droits fondamentaux à l'épreuve de la prison : publication des actes de la première école d'été tripartite entre les Universités de Naples Federico II, Paris Nanterre et Potsdam, 29 mai-1er juin 2017
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of Completion:2018
Release Date:2019/05/08
First Page:97
Last Page:103
Organizational units:Juristische Fakultät / Strafrecht
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 345 Strafrecht

